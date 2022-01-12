Jokowi signs the law on financial relations between central and regional governments | INDONESIA: Topics that made the headlines | DW

Politics
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Law Number 1 of 2022 regarding financial relations between central government and regional governments. This law is a message of article 18 A paragraph 2 of the Constitution of 1945.
“With the joint approval of the DPR and the President of the Republic of Indonesia, decide on the law on financial relations between central and regional governments,” Jokowi’s decision in law number 1/2022 said on the site Web of the Secretary of State, Wednesday 12/01).
The completion of the implementation of the financial relations between the central government and the regional governments is carried out with the aim of creating an efficient allocation of national resources through financial relations between the central government and the regional governments which are transparent, accountable and fair. This is done in order to achieve an equitable distribution of public services and improve the welfare of the people in all corners of Indonesia.
“To achieve this objective, the financial relationship between the central government and the regional governments is based on 4 (four) main pillars, namely: developing a tax system that supports an efficient allocation of national resources, developing financial relationships between the central government and regional governments by minimizing vertical and horizontal inequalities through TKD policies and regional debt financing, encouraging improvement in the quality of regional spending, as well as harmonization of fiscal policy between government and regions for optimal public service delivery and maintenance of fiscal sustainability.
Types of taxes regulated by law
1. Mineral
2.charcoal
3.seafood
4. watch films or other forms of audiovisual performances broadcast live in a certain location;
5. performing arts, music, dance and / or fashion;
6. beauty pageants;
7. bodybuilding competition;
8. exhibition;
9. circus shows, acrobatics and magic;
10. horse racing and motor vehicle racing;
11. games of skill;
12. sports games using the venue / space and / or sports and fitness equipment and supplies;
13. recreational water rides, ecological rides, educational rides, cultural rides, snow rides, games, fishing, agritourism and zoos;
14. massage and reflexology salons; and
15. disco, karaoke, disco, bar and steam room / spa.
16. parking
17. hotel
18. cigarettes
19. electricity
20. Surface water (excluded as for households)
21. display panel
22. motor vehicle
23. land and buildings
24. swallow
25. et al
Sharing of allocation parameters
1. The DBH of the land and property tax referred to in article 111 paragraph (2) letter b is set at 100% (one hundred percent) for the region.
2. The DHB of excise duty on tobacco products for the regions referred to in paragraph (1) shall be distributed to excise producing regions, tobacco producers and / or other regions which include:
* the affected province is 0.8% (zero point eight percent);
* producing district / city of 1.2% (one point two percent); and
* The other regencies and towns of the province concerned are at 1% (one percent).
3. The DBH of natural mineral and coal resources from the fixed contributions referred to in paragraph (1) letter obtained from land and sea areas up to 4 (four) miles from the coast, is set at 80% (eighty ) percent) for Regions, distributed to: a. the province concerned by 30% (thirty percent); and B. produce 50% (fifty percent) regency / city.
4. The DBH of natural petroleum resources referred to in subsection (1), which is generated from land and sea areas up to 4 (four) miles from the coastline, is fixed at 15.5% (fifteen point five percent). , divided between:
a. the province concerned by 2% (2%);
b. produce regency / city 6.5% (six point five percent);
vs. other regencies / towns directly adjacent to regencies / producing towns by 3% (three percent);
d) other regencies / towns in the province concerned by 3% (three percent); and
f. 1% (one percent) processing district / city.
5. The DBH of natural petroleum resources referred to in subsection (1), which is generated from the maritime area above 4 (four) miles from coast to 12 (twelve) miles from coast is set at 15.57% (five fifteen point five percent), distributed to:
a. 5% producing province (five percent);
b) the other regencies / cities of the province concerned by 9.5% (nine point five percent); and
vs. 1% (one percent) processing district / city. (Editor’s note: ha / pkp)
