Romney warns of eliminating filibuster, citing possible Trump victory in 2024





Senator Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMcConnell: Rounds ‘Told the Truth’ About 2020 Election Tuesday warned Democrats about the potential consequences of removing filibuster and accused President BidenJoe BidenMcConnell: rounds ‘told the truth’ about 2020 election Abrams thanks Biden for Georgia speech, supports Senate rule change call Senate intends MORE to follow former president’s “same tragic road” TrumpDonald Trump McConnell: ‘Told the Truth’ Rounds on 2020 Election Abrams Thanks Biden for Georgia Speech, Supports Senate Rules Change Call Kerik to sit for ‘Voluntary Interview’ with Jan 6 Panel, the lawyer says MORE.

“The United States Senate is one of our vital democratic institutions, and the power bestowed on the minority in the Senate and the resulting requirement for political consensus are among the defining characteristics of the Senate,” Romney said. during an intervention in the Senate.

“Note that within the federal government, minority empowerment is established through a single institution: the Senate,” he said. “The majority decides in the House; the majority decides in the Supreme Court; and the president, of course, is a majority of one. It is only in the Senate that the minority restricts the power of the majority. “

Romney claimed that the power bestowed on the minority was “critical” because it helped ensure that laws passed in the Senate appealed to both political parties and did not “come from the extreme wing of one or the other. other “. Without filibuster, measures on taxes, safety net programs and national security would change any time another party won a majority, Romney said.

“There is also a reasonable chance that Republicans will win both houses of Congress, and that Donald Trump himself could be re-elected president in 2024,” he continued. “Have Democrats thought about what it would mean to them that the Democratic minority has no power? “

The Utah senator also accused fellow Democrats of hypocrisy, pointing to their frequent use of filibuster when they were in the minority in the past.

“Over the course of my life, I have discovered that when faced with a matter of personal benefit that would require the abandonment of principles, the human mind goes to overtime to rationalize the use of that benefit,” he said. he declares.

Romney also criticized Biden’s Georgia franchise speech, in which the president said Republicans were looking to turn voters’ will into mere suggestion.

“And so, President Biden is taking the same tragic path that President Trump took, casting doubt on the reliability of the US election,” Romney said. “It’s a sad, sad day. I expected more from President Biden, who took office with the stated goal of bringing the country together.”

Biden made it clear on Tuesday that he supported changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation.

“I believe the threat to our democracy is so great that we have to find a way to get these voting bills passed,” he said in Atlanta.

“And if this bare minimum is blocked, we have no choice but to change the rules of the Senate, including getting rid of the filibuster for it,” he added.

