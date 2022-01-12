India: security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modis was serious







Security guards guard Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy on a bridge in Punjab on Wednesday.

Image Credit: Twitter / ANI

Just this feeling of unease and worry. These images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi glued to an airlift in Punjab district Ferozepur, as he was on his way to a campaign rally last Wednesday, rekindled the same sense of unease and concern I had during visiting a museum in New Delhi decades ago. If you happen to visit the Indira Gandhi Memorial in New Delhi, a trip down memory lane involving six decades of the life and times of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will finally bring you to the room where the remains personal belongings of another former Indian Prime Minister, son of Indiras Rajiv Gandhi, are shown as exhibits. The ragged pair of sneakers and Rajivs kurta-pajamas shattered by a vile act of suicide bombers in 1991 are sure to set your back. Earlier, in 1984, then-Prime Minister Indira also had a bloody end, gunned down by her own bodyguards outside her official residence at 1 Safdarjung Street in the capital. Horrible, miserable and painful In more ways than one, the Indira Gandhi Memorial is a stark reminder of two deaths, the most gruesome, unfortunate and painful cases of gargantuan VVIP security breaches in post-independence India, except, of course , of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The black Toyota Land Cruiser Modis stuck on this airlift near the village of Piareana on the Moga-Ferozepur highway due to a roadblock by a group of protesting farmers was as unhappy as it was worrying. Those men from the Special Protection Group (SPG) in black, standing around the PM’s vehicle and trying to check out the situation ahead on a rainy afternoon was one more extremely avoidable scenario, for a country that had seen one sit and an elder The lives of MPs are cut short due to unforgivable breaches of security protocols. A little rudimentary truth What is even more unfortunate is the unsavory political debate and counterpoint that has unfolded since the incident last Wednesday. Simple common sense and an objective analysis of the incident lead us to this very rudimentary truth, namely: the safety of a Prime Minister or for that matter any VVIP must always be maintained well beyond the confines of the small Politics. Second, while investigations are still ongoing, it still cannot be denied that in an Indian context, when a prime minister or sitting president visits a state outside the National Capital Region , it is the responsibility of the relevant state administration to ensure that proof of security coverage is provided in close coordination with federal agencies. This is an area where, at first glance, the responsibility ends at the doorstep of the State administrations of the Punjab. Modi security flaw highlights two very important aspects of VVIP security in India. On the one hand, the question of security details and their logistics. On the other hand, there is the question of circumstantial decorum, where, sometimes, the VVIP in question and its socio-political commitments can prove to be dissuasive in ensuring foolproof coverage. The moot point The moot point here is that the world’s largest democracy certainly cannot afford a counterpoint to the security of its prime ministers. Nor can he afford to let political considerations decide the model of the VVIP movements. In the case of Modis, it is virtually impossible that the local administration in Ferozepur did not have the slightest idea of ​​the protests by the farmers creating a blockade directly on the MP’s travel route. And this being the case, the question obviously arises as to whether this information was shared with the Advance Security Liaison (ASL) team. Moreover, if the local administration was well aware that there was a protest blockade on the MP route, why was an alternative route not offered well in advance? The very fact that the MP convoy was allowed to drive up to the point where there was a roadblock was in itself a huge security breach that demands that responsibility be set and exemplary punitive measures distributed. India has lost a meeting and a former prime minister due to massive security breaches and the opacity of political constraints. He certainly cannot afford to let history repeat itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/opinion/op-eds/india-prime-minister-narendra-modis-security-breach-was-serious-1.84888128 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos