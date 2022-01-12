The hubbub on the blockade of the Modis procession in the Punjab

It’s a compliment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when I say he has an impeccable sense of timing and drama. He has a strange sense of what captures the imagination of the public as well as an understanding of the turns of phrase that mesmerize multitudes. He has an understanding of light and dark that would be the pride of a cinematographer: witness his photographs near the Statue of Unity, his walk with the French President, the sweet moment on a swing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the banks of the Sabarmati River, the dramatic and striking entrance into a stadium with then-US President Donald Trump, or the thoughtful gaze at a train in South Africa, recreating the journey of the Deputy Gandhi, and the perfect shoot of his brewing a cup of tea for Trumps predecessor to US President Barack Obama. They are works of art. Topping the list is this big picture, like an impressionist portrait, of him along with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice.

Modis’ security guards seem to understand this instinct. They quickly eliminate passers-by if they obstruct the line of sight of the camera lens and the man; and when they can’t, Modi has been observed to make adjustments himself. Meta Incs Mark Zuckerberg once found himself pushed aside for a while in front of the camera. Image management, as former minister and editor Arun Shourie said, is the hallmark of the current government of India.

This is why it is so surprising that when the procession of prime ministers was stopped last week during an overflight of about 20 minutes because demonstrating farmers had blocked the road, its sense of visual appeal well noted did not manifest. The layover was short, but the period of time long enough for his security guard to assess the situation. Since the protesters appeared to pose no threat, here is a camera moment that Modi could have captured as he got out of an armored car, walked over to the farmers and scattered them with his charm, before continuing to the political rally at which he intended to address. .

But it was an improvised moment, as the Prime Minister displays a preference for speaking to people through his aired monologues known as Mann Ki Baat. The reply could interrupt the discussion. Karan Thapar may still be waiting for Modi to come back and finish an interview he left unfinished and walked away, having duly drank a glass of water and said, “Dosti bani rahe” (let’s keep our friendship), as if any journalist could ever be a true friend of any politician. It’s a model. Modi speaks and the others listen; we rarely hear what others say to her, except when Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Bollywood stars and sports figures post identical messages, not an inappropriate comma, on social media. When someone is speaking out of turn, the person can be expected to be ignored, generally.

Last week in the Punjab, if Modi had attended the rally he was supposed to address, he would have noticed something that was not in the script for his party: empty chairs, thousands, with barely a few. hundreds of people scattered over a few. That would have made bad optics, and therefore bad policy, which could easily have been a pragmatic reason why such a rally was better avoided.

When the prime ministers returned to an airport, he reportedly said sarcastically to security officials, who may have had nothing to do with the comedic drama of the flyby, that they should tell their chief minister (Punjabs Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress) that he was grateful to be alive.

To be sure, India has had its share of assassinations: two prime ministers and various other leaders, including prominent politicians from the Punjab. But the suggestion that the forced termination of the flyby posed such a risk to life is difficult to reconcile with reality. Could it have been detonated by a remote control bomb, or attacked by drones sent across the border (or India), or ambushed by guerrillas? So many of its supporters have proclaimed it possible, revealing the kind of fertile imagination for which Bollywood generously pays screenwriters. It wasn’t just Modis fans. While any failure of the security protocol must be investigated for failures, even an editor known for television interviews and a former police officer who held a high constitutional position appeared to endorse fears that remain. from the realm of speculation.

Last week’s drama hints at a deep-rooted paranoia: fear of the unknown. Hence the chorus of loud acclamations, drowning the canaries in the mine. That the elections in five states be won by the ruling party in India is a key message; but there are clouds in the form of the lives of senior leaders in danger.

After me, the flood, “Louis XV would have said in the 18th century. The nation is in peril, said Indira Gandhi several decades later on her program declaring the emergency.

When the leaders’ own survival is touted as a national concern and sycophantic politicians stage mass hymn recitals for the longevity of leaders, it’s time to watch for signs of exit. The concern may be elsewhere. Notice how some BJP lawmakers fled the party in Uttar Pradesh. Maybe they sense something that others are too shy to talk about.

Salil Tripathi is a New York-based writer. Read the previous columns of Salils on the site www.livemint.com/saliltripathi

