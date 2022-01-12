The 20 most bizarre lines of Donald Trump’s interview on NPR





But, Trump was, as always, Trump. After about a 10-minute call, Trump hung up on NPR’s Steve Inskeep when the host repeatedly insisted on Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

(Box: Why amplify – or cover up – Trump’s statements? Simple. He gives every indication he wants to run for president in 2024, and every poll in that race suggests he would be a big favorite for the nomination . If that were the case for any more “normal” politician, we would cover up every one of his statements. Just because Trump is Trump does not mean that we can – or should – ignore what he is saying. We have to. cover – and, if necessary, which always is – provide context and fact-checking.)

1. “Are we going to live, Steve? Are we, uh.”

The interview has been pre-recorded. So they weren’t going to live. (In other news: “We will do it live!”) And let’s go!

2. “Well, first of all, the mandate really hurts our country.”

The question asked by Inskeep: “What advice would you give to Americans who have not chosen to be vaccinated?” So, uh, yeah.

3. “And being a very – the proud person that’s been so successful with the therapies and, and the vaccines and so forth and getting them done in record time, you know, I – I have a lot to. tell on the subject. “

I think Trump is trying to argue that a) he is vaccinated and boosted and b) when he contracted Covid-19 he received treatments to treat it. But, like, word salad.

4. “If some people don’t want to, they shouldn’t have to take them. They can’t be mandated, as the saying goes. And I think that’s very important.”

Inskeep asked Trump what advice he would give to the unvaccinated. This is what the former president proposed. In addition, there is no saying that says “they cannot be mandated”.

5. “Personally, I feel very comfortable taking them. I had absolutely no reverberation.”

Vaccines! Now with less reverb!

6. “I don’t know why most of them would get the vaccine, unless they were in a certain age group and had certain problems, whether it was high blood pressure, diabetes and, you know, various things in particular.

Trump talks about people who have contracted the virus here before – and argues, against the science, that they probably don’t need to be vaccinated. Also, diabetes [Wilford Brimley voice].

7. “If you look at the numbers, if you look at the finds in Arizona, if you look at what’s going on in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, by the way – and take a look at Wisconsin – they’re finding things that no one did not believe possible. “

[narrator voice] They are not. Heck, even the shady “recount” of the ballots in Arizona’s Maricopa County showed Biden would still have won.

8. “The number of ballots doesn’t mean anything.”

Uh …

9. “You look at the number of votes. Go to Detroit and just ask yourself: is it true that there are more votes than voters? “

I asked myself the question. Then I read this fact check and learned that there are NO more votes in Detroit than there are people. How did I find this revealing and critical fact? A secret weapon that I call “a Google search”. Check it out. Lifestyle change.

10. “You’re looking at Detroit.”

I literally just did that!

11. “Because Mitch McConnell is a loser.”

The question? “Why do you think the vast majority of your allies in the United States Senate do not support you? [on election fraud]? “Just a note here: McConnell won seven races for the Senate over a span of nearly 40 years. McConnell is also the longest-serving Republican leader in history. But, I digress …

12. “You look at what’s going on in Pennsylvania now.”

I did. And I don’t think that proves the point Trump is trying to make.

13. “Take a look at what’s going on in Wisconsin. You just have to take a look. “

Again, I did. And I found that a conservative group’s reexamination of the 2020 Wisconsin vote found “there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.”

14. “Actually, they say, and I can’t testify because it’s been through a lot of systems, a lot of different systems. But they say, and they say real loud, just judges – nobody really had the opportunity to watch. “

What?

15. “I said, wait a minute. I’m the President of the United States. They just rigged an election. Hundreds of thousands of votes in different states. They just rigged an election.”

Whether or not you are President of the United States, this claim is false. There is simply no evidence of widespread electoral fraud – at the national or state level – in the 2020 elections.

16. “We got – we got a certain number of votes which I think you would agree – no sitting president ever got the number of votes that I got. “

It’s true! It is also misleading. Because America’s population continues to grow, it makes sense that Trump got more votes than the last incumbent president who oversaw a country with fewer people! In addition, Trump got 74 million votes. Problem is, Joe Biden got $ 81 million.

17. “Do you think Biden got 80 million votes? Because I don’t believe it.”

Well, given all the evidence you cited to prove … oh wait.

18. “How come Biden couldn’t attract 20 people for a crowd? How come that by going to speak in different places, no one came to look at him, but all of a sudden, he got 80 million votes? “

Reminder: the 2020 elections ended 435 days ago. And Trump always talks about the size of the crowd.

19. “People have no idea how big this problem is and they don’t want it to happen again.”

OK, so the “people” have no idea the extent of voter fraud and they don’t want it to happen again. Does it sound contradictory?

20. “So Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate that.”

That’s the last thing Trump said before hanging up Inskeep. And so yes, that seems like a good place to end.

