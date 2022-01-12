Should micron waves stop recording all cases of government-19 disease victims?

The micronic variant of the corona virus doubles the number of cases every 2-3 days while circulating in the community and leads to the collapse of the testing system (Czaro De Luca – Europa Press)



The emergence of the Omicron variant of the corona virus marked a shift in efforts to control the epidemic around the world. Cases of COVID-19 have increased and the need for testing has increased. This situation has led to a decrease in the organization of these tests in many countries and the use of home tests has been encouraged. Unemployment also rose as more people fell ill or had close contact and had to self-isolate. In many countries, compulsory isolation days for victims and close contact are relaxed. Experts wonder if it is appropriate today to treat Govit-19 as a local disease, such as influenza or measles.

Today, 52% of the world’s population has a comprehensive vaccination program against Govt-19. 10% is the third dose. With the advance of the vaccine and the advance of the micron due to the work and health effects already caused by the epidemic wave, restrictions have been reduced and already exist in countries.Like Spain, they are working on a moment of change which means dealing with COVID-19 made with the flu, even though they are different viral illnesses. Every year, not all influenza cases are recorded by health authorities, but rather sentinel surveillance is carried out. .

In Spain, the sentinel surveillance system for Covit-19 is in the final phase of preparation among officials of the Health Alerts and Emergency Coordination Center for alert reports, including technicians from the Autonomous Communities; And the National Epidemiology Center (CNE). A team of doctors from primary schools or health centers will be selected, who will work with hospitals, strategically, to serve as witnesses. Thereby, A statistical significance model will be developed and distributed to key points . Instead of carrying out the total number of government-confirmed cases-19, further studies on the circulation of the virus will be conducted.

In Spain, they are working to move from global surveillance to on-call duty for mild acute respiratory infections in primary schools and on on-call duty in hospitals (REUTERS / Javier Barbancho)

As a result Ambaro Larry, The head of the National Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses Epidemiological Surveillance Committee said the change was justified by the spread of the corona virus to a wider population. Now, given the enormous nature of COVID, the biggest challenge is to strictly adhere to global surveillance protocols, which is becoming impossible. In the face of this new reality, we are working to move from a global watchdog for acute respiratory infections in primary schools and hospitals to a watchdog. But it cannot be changed overnight. We have international obligations [de notificacin de todos los casos] And the integration of the Sentinel system, ”said David Cook, Washington bureau chief of the Christian Science Monitor. Country.

In Argentina, The country’s Minister of Health, Carla Vicotti, admitted that they were following the changes in strategy in Spain. “We continue to explore whether this is necessary and, if possible, continue to reduce the isolation of strategic personnel, always looking at the security and resources that this measure creates, ”he said, adding that he could start with an expert opinion today. Corona should be considered a “local”. “In Spain, they even plan to consider it a common flu,” said the official.

The change, which is taking place in Spain, will pave the way for monitoring the circulation of the corona virus. But that doesn’t mean changes in treatment. Depending on the severity of the patient, physicians should continue to treat patients with the protocols and treatments they administer when they become available.

But, despite that, The evolution of surveillance at this stage of the epidemic remains competitive. Adolfo Garcia-Chastre, director of the Global Institute for Health and Emerging Pathogens at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, “The problem is that the number of infections is always high, we are infected with something, so it causes more problems,” Garcia Chastre explained. He estimated that waves of COVID-19 anxiety were unlikely to recur until next winter in 2023, and predicted the outbreak would start “seasonally”, creating seasonal infections such as flu.

But, despite that, The flu is not as mild as it is generally believed. According to estimates by the Carlos III Health Institute, during the 2017-2018 season, influenza directly or indirectly caused around 15,000 deaths in Spain. 41 people die every day.

“Over the next six months, most people will be exposed to the omigran variant of the corona virus. But that doesn’t mean everyone is necessarily affected, he said. Infobe A few days ago Joe Hyde is an epidemiologist and biological statistician at the Center for Health and Aging at the University of Western Australia. “If we use better masks like KF94 and N95, we can improve ventilation by bringing in more fresh air from outside, and if we use HEPA air purifiers, we can prevent many infections. I don’t think governments shrug their shoulders and infect everyone, ”he argued.

Even as COVID-19 becomes a local disease, there are experts warning that it poses no risk to human health (REUTERS / Angela Ponce / File)

In addition, Dr Hyde pointed out Infobe: “People mistakenly think COVID-19 will become a local disease. I think it won’t go away like the common cold. Instead, it will be a new wave every time a new variant emerges. The reason we have constant variations is that governments haven’t done enough to stop the trade. I wish governments would switch to vaccination strategies such as air purification measures, increased ventilation, and the use of HEPA air purifiers. “

Meanwhile, Stephen Griffin, associate professor of virology at Leeds University, recalled: Measles and mumps are local, but they depend on the vaccine. He stressed that “endemic” does not mean that diseases lose their risks to human health.

As more people who have been vaccinated develop immunity to the corona virus or recover from infection, the chances of the virus triggering serious illness may be lower. But it can happen again. The good news is that more people are less likely to be vaccinated. The fewer people who are infected, the less likely the virus is to develop.

