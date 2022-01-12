Boris Johnson urged to step down after admitting to attending Downing Street lockdown party

Play video

Boris Johnson apologized, but claims he thought the party was a professional event, ITV News UK editor Paul Brand describes what’s happening now

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked to step down by senior conservatives after admitting to attending a lockdown-breaking party in May 2020.

The Prime Minister apologized for attending the event and said he regretted it “a lot”, but defended himself by saying he thought he was at a professional event.

“I implicitly believed it was a professional event. Looking back, I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found another way to thank them,” he said. he declares.

Will the Prime Minister step down if Sue Gray’s investigation reveals he broke the rules?

But apologizing was not enough for some Tories, including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and veteran MP Sir Roger Gale, both of whom called on the PM to step down.

Mr Ross said the Prime Minister must step down, telling reporters: “I said yesterday that if the Prime Minister attended this rally, party, event in Downing Street on May 20, he could not continue as Prime Minister. I must therefore say with regret that his position is no longer tenable. ”

The Scotsman said Mr Johnson’s apology involved ‘the Prime Minister’s acceptance that it was wrong and therefore I don’t want to be in this position, but I am in this position now, where I don’t. do not think he can continue as leader of the conservatives “.

“Enough is enough,” said Sir Roger, telling ITV News that a “red line has been crossed, the information given to the shipping box was not correct and when it is time to go, either people go there voluntarily and with dignity … or the 1922 Committee will have to take action. “

William Wragg, Chairman of the Committee on Public Affairs and Constitutional Affairs also called on the prime minister to resign.

He told BBC Radio 4’s PM show: “A series of unforced errors is deeply damaging the party’s perception. The Prime Minister’s position is untenable.”

Several Tory members of the Scottish Parliament have also called on Mr Johnson to step down.

Which Tory MPs called on Boris Johnson to step down?

Douglas ross

Sir Roger Gale

William wragg

To remove a party leader, 15% of Conservative MPs must submit letters of no confidence to the 1992 committee – in fact the Conservative Party’s human resources department – which would then call a secret ballot.

If 50% of conservative deputies support the prime minister in the ballot, he will remain the party leader, if he does not obtain a majority, he will be dismissed.

Mr Johnson has retained the confidence of close Cabinet ministers, with Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid publicly supporting the PM.

Mr Raab said he believed Mr Johnson would remain the leader of the UK for “many years to come”, while Mr Javid said the PM “had done the right thing in s ‘excusing’.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was the first to back her boss, saying an investigation by senior official Sue Gray should be allowed.

Ms Dorries wrote on Twitter that “the Prime Minister was right to apologize personally earlier. People are hurt and angry about what happened and he has taken full responsibility for it.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak remained unknown until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, he wrote on Twitter: “I have been visiting all day today to continue working on our #PlanForJobs as well as meeting with MPs to discuss the energy situation.“The Prime Minister was right to apologize and I support his request for patience as Sue Gray conducts her investigation.”

Watch Boris Johnson’s apology in full:

Mr Johnson told MPs he was only in the garden for 25 minutes to thank staff for their hard work before resuming work in his office.

He admitted that there were “things we just didn’t fully understand” and said he “very much regrets that we did not do things differently that night”.

But one email, leaked to ITV News – which showed that 100 staff members were invited to ‘make the most of the good weather’ by attending ‘socially distanced drinks’ in Garden No.10 – challenges his claim that this was not about a professional event.

Downing Street claimed the Prime Minister had not seen the email.

The email invitation sent by Martin Reynolds, viewed by ITV News Credit: ITV News

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister was a “pathetic sight from a man short of road” as he called for his resignation.

He said it was “ridiculous” for the Prime Minister to claim he “didn’t realize he was at a party”, while urging Mr Johnson to “do the decent thing and to resign “.

Strikingly, Mr Johnson has not ruled out resigning, suggesting MPs should wait for the outcome of an internal investigation before demanding his resignation.

Calls for his resignation were repeated by members of the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, the Democratic Unionist Party and the Alliance Party.

Many other Tories have privately voiced concerns to ITV News that the Prime Minister will not be able to lead the Tories in the upcoming general election.

Mr Johnson, apologizing to the public, told the Commons: “I want to apologize. I know millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices in the past 18 months.

“I know the angst they went through – unable to mourn their loved ones, unable to live their lives the way they want or do the things they love.”

He said that senior official Sue Gray should be allowed to complete its investigation into a series of alleged parties held during the lockdown at No.10 and Whitehall “so that all the facts can be established”.

Mr Johnson claimed his actions “were within the rules” set out by Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden at a press conference just an hour before the rally.

Mr Dowden told the public: You can meet someone outside of your home in an outdoor public place – as long as you stay two meters apart. ”

Former chief adviser to the prime minister Dominic Cummings said the demand for compliance was “*** bulls”.

He said the excuse was made because the alternative was to admit he broke the rules.

Mr Cummings had previously said he warned the then Prime Minister that holding the event would be illegal, but claimed it was ignored.

PMQs was the Prime Minister’s first public appearance since ITV News revealed evidence of the party in the form of a leaked email invitation, sent by Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds.

Attending a party of any kind during the UK’s first lockdown would have broken the law.

Back then, people could only meet outdoors with another person who was not in their home. People have also been asked to work from home.

Downing Street had so far refused to confirm whether Mr and Mrs Johnson were there.

Even Red Wall Tory Christian Wakeford, who won Bury South amid Mr Johnson’s 2019 landslide, called the situation “embarrassing”, while senior curator Johnny Mercer said she was ” humiliating “.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard said it was in contact with the Cabinet Office over the latest allegation.

As a result, the ongoing internal investigation could be suspended if evidence of a criminal offense emerges and the Metropolitan Police decides to open an investigation.

the force contacted the Cabinet Office after ITV News published the leaked email.

In his final response to Sir Keir, the Prime Minister listed the work being done by the government on tests, antivirals and vaccines.

He told the Commons: “Whatever mistakes have been made under my watch, for which I apologize and fully acknowledge, this is the work that takes place at 10 Downing Street.”