Pressed for evidence on election theories, Trump literally hangs up





After their tenure in the White House, most presidents willingly cede the national stage. Some work on their memories, others focus on their libraries. Some build social housing, others engage in painting.

As is true in many ways, however, Donald Trump has opened a unique path since losing his candidacy for a second term. Unlike most modern past presidents, the failed Republican doesn’t seem to stop talking.

That said, he is selective in his interactions. Trump likes to issue written statements, for example, in which he doesn’t have to worry about confronting those who will challenge him. He enjoys political rallies, where he can bask in the support of his supporters. He enjoys sitting down for interviews with conservative media figures, in which he can, well, bask in the support of his supporters.

What the former president doesn’t like is submitting to real questions from journalists who have no interest in advancing his agenda. That’s why it was a pleasant surprise when Trump agreed to speak to NPR’s Steve Inskeep yesterday for 15 minutes.

Unfortunately, the interview did not last that long.

The host naturally did what conservative media figures wouldn’t: Inskeep urged Trump to back up his ridiculous electoral conspiracy theories. It soon became clear that the former president couldn’t.

When in a hurry, it was excuse after excuse, it was “too early” to claim the fraud, his lawyer was no good, things just look suspicious. But it all comes back to the same place: he has no evidence of widespread fraud that caused him to lose the election. The tone of the interview has changed. Trump then rushed to the phone as he began to be questioned about the attack on Capitol Hill, inspired by election lies.

Why didn’t the mock audit in Arizona strengthen his claims? “Because they’re RINOs,” Trump said.

Why do so many Senate Republicans recognize the fact that he lost? “Because Mitch McConnell is a loser,” Trump said.

Where is the evidence of irregularities in Michigan? “You take a look at Detroit,” said Trump, indifferent to the fact that Detroit’s votes have already been scrutinized, and telling people to go look somewhere is not proof.

It wasn’t long before the Republican, rather than defending obvious lies, decided to cut his losses. “Steve, thank you very much, I appreciate it,” Trump said before hanging up on the NPR host.

It was steep, but it was no surprise. The former president isn’t used to experiencing so much reality all at once, and that clearly made Trump uncomfortable.

Those waiting for him to do another real interview with an independent news agency can wait a long time.

