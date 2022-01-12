Pakistan’s first national security policy wants peace with India, no hostility for 100 years





New Delhi: Pakistan’s first-ever national security policy, due to be unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, aims for peace with India and its immediate neighbors while emphasizing the country’s economic security.

The five-year policy document, covering a period between 2022 and 2026, has drawn up plans to encourage two-way trade and investment with India, but without a final settlement of the Kashmir issue, the Express reported. Tribune.

Although parts of the policy have been made public, the main document will remain largely confidential.

A Pakistani government official told reporters in Islamabad on Tuesday that the country will not seek hostility with India for the next 100 years.

The new policy aims for peace with the immediate neighbors, the official said. He added that India and Pakistan are considering a period of normalization of trade and trade relations.

Economic security will be the central theme of the new national security policy. But geoeconomics doesn’t necessarily mean we neglect our geostrategic and geopolitical interests, the official said.

He added that the long-standing Kashmir issue has been identified as a vital national policy issue for Pakistan.

Also Read: 8 Reasons India Should Accept Pakistan’s Invitation To Attend SAARC Summit

Economic security at the heart of politics

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to unveil 50 pages on Friday that constitute the non-confidential part of the policy, mainly made up of three key points of the economy, the military and human security.

The new security policy will be revised every year, a new government will have the power to change the policy, and the government will be required to submit an implementation report to the National Security Committee each month, Dunya News reported, citing sources. official. .

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said economic security should be at the heart of the country’s security policy, which was approved by the federal cabinet in December. 2021.

The policy places economic security at the heart of global security, as it recognizes that only by increasing the prosperity of our citizens and overall national resources can Pakistan invest more in strengthening human security and traditional security, Yusuf said in a closed session in which he briefed the Senate Defense Committee on the main features of national security policy.

Renowned author Zahid Hussain wrote in the Dawn newspaper that for Imran Khan’s government the real challenge will be to build a broad national consensus on a strategy to implement the policy.

National security is directly linked to governance, transparency and the rule of law. A failing system and political instability remain major problems for the effective implementation of the goal set in the NSP, he noted.

(Edited by Saikat Niyogi)

Also read: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan denounces continued silence by Modi government on Dharam Sansad event

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/diplomacy/pakistans-first-national-security-policy-wants-peace-with-india-no-hostility-for-100-yrs/801367/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos