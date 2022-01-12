Turkish Foreign Minister discusses ‘sensitivities’ in treatment of Uyghurs during visit to China

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he voiced Turkey’s concerns over the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during talks in Beijing.

We have expressed our views, expectations and sensitivities regarding the issues on our agenda, in particular the Uyghur Turks, Cavusoglu said after the January 12 talks, adding that the two sides also discussed economic cooperation.

The Chinese government has been accused of establishing a network of detention camps containing more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

The United States and many rights groups have alleged that Beijing is committing genocide against the Uyghurs. China denies abuses in Xinjiang and says it is “re-educating” Uyghurs to prevent radical Islam and terrorism.

The issue is sensitive for Turkey as Turkish Uyghurs share ethnic, religious and linguistic ties that are a domestic political problem among Turkish nationalists and conservatives.

But Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has been accused of remaining largely silent on the plight of Uyghurs due to economic ties and other interests with the world’s second largest economy.

In July, Erdogan had a telephone interview with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in which he said it was important for Uyghurs to live in peace as “equal citizens of China”, but for Turkey to respect sovereignty. National China.

An estimated 50,000 Uyghurs live in Turkey, the largest diaspora outside of Central Asia.

With Reuters report