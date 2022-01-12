Donald Trump pulled the stopper from the bottle of violence





It is up to the voters to stand up against Trump, Lee, Stewart and Owens.

(Jacquelyn Martin | AP photo) In this file photo from Jan.6, 2021, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington.

By Stewart Walz | Special at La Tribune

| January 12, 2022, 7:24 p.m.

Biden is ruining the country and we must use force to take the country back. This is the song of unfortunately too many these days.

From where I’m sitting I can’t see the ruin of the country coming from the White House. Instead, the people who are determined to ruin the country are the ones who advocate the use of force if the elections do not go their way.

Why these people who say that violence is justified to take back the land of the woods today when they have been suffocated for the past 30 years? Who pulled the cap out of the bottle to make those who advocate, commit and plan violence now so loud? It is Donald Trump, and above all, those who refuse to denounce him.

From 1993 to 2001, the nation survived Bill Clinton’s presidency. When he was elected and re-elected, there was no serious call to overturn the votes. George Bush and Bob Dole accepted the election results. When the nation elected its first black president in 2008 and re-elected him in 2016, there were no serious allegations of widespread fraud that stole either election.

John McCain and Mitt Romney did not instigate an insurgency and continue to propagate lies about the vote. What changed? Only one thing, the emergence of Donald Trump. Recall that in 2016, before the election took place, candidate Trump declared that the election had been rigged. Even after his election, Trump’s ego demanded that he say he would have won the popular vote without voter fraud. What Trump did was lay the foundation for the January 6 insurgency.

The cork should return to the bottle. Liz Cheney, a conservative Republican, is right. You cannot support and defend the Constitution and support and defend Trump. One thing is for sure though; Donald Trump will never change. He will go to his grave whining about the results of the 2020 election. The sycophants who continue to bow down to him will not change either. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Representatives Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens have yet to disown Trump as have Senator Mitt Romney, Representative Adam Kinzinger, and other courageous and myopia-free Republicans.

So who is putting the cap back on? You do.

I’m not writing the percentage of people who will blindly support Trump just because he’s Republican, White, anti-abortion, and pro-guns, those whose thinking cannot go beyond one or even more. of these problems. I ask those who can align themselves with Trump on one or more issues, but who are perceptive enough to realize that at present each of these factors takes a back seat to the preservation of our Constitution. , to act.

There are so many reasons Trump is not a worthy presidential candidate, but 70 million voters ignored them and voted for him. But that was before January 6 of last year. Now there is the compelling reason that he demonstrated then, and continues to dub now, that he is nothing more than a power hungry egotist who puts his pride before the welfare of the country.

So how do you put the cap back on if Trump doesn’t change? Exercise your right to vote and remove Lee, Stewart and Owens from their positions. Without them, and those like them, Trump is nothing more than a disgraced ex-president. With them he is a danger to our country.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stewart Walz, February 27, 2018.

Stewart Walz has practiced law for over 41 years and is committed to the rule of law.

