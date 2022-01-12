Scrap NEET for Tamil Nadu: Stalin tells PM Modi at inauguration of medical schools





Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Deputy Stalin, on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider favorably the state’s request for a NEET exemption, which he said hampers the country’s admission policy. State that has played a major role in the robust health infrastructure. Stalin made the request during the inauguration of 11 state medical schools by Modi by video conference. The colleges were built by the government of Tamil Nadu with 60% of Union government funds under its program known as the establishment of new medical colleges attached to the existing district / referral hospital . Chief ministers’ claim on NEETs follows DMK’s attack on Governor RN Ravi for sitting on legislation passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly calling for NEET exemption for state students . Read also | PM Modi inaugurates 11 new medical schools in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu admissions policy plays a very important role in our health infrastructure. It is to protect this, we have continuously requested the NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu. I call on the Union government to consider our request favorably, Stalin told the Prime Minister. Although Stalin requested it during the event, Modi did not address the NEET topic in his speech. While other states face a shortage of doctors, it is the state’s admissions policy that has made it possible for students pursuing medical studies in Tamil Nadu to work in public hospitals and in areas rural, Stalin said. Read also | Tamil Nadu calls all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss NEET Our motto is to provide opportunities for the poor and those in the hinterland. This policy is the reason for Tamil Nadus’ success in the health sector, the chief minister said. In a memorandum submitted to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu could be allowed to fill all professional seats, including MBBS / BDS / AYUSH courses based on class grades alone. XII. Removing NEET is one of the main promises of the DMK survey and it is part of its effort to revert to admitting students to medical schools on the basis of exam scores plus two that the legislation has been. adopted by the Assembly in September. Last year. Discover the latest videos fromDH:

