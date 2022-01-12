Boris Johnson apologizes for BYOBExBulletin party



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologizes for 10 Downing Street, his official residence, which hosted a happy hour in May 2020, as the rest of the country was under a strict COVID-19 lockdown. For the first time, Johnson said he was at the party, but the confession did not appease his rivals, who called him yet another reason for his resignation.

“I want to apologize,” Johnson said at the start of his Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons. He acknowledged that the open-air rally took place as many Britons were making painful sacrifices during the pandemic.

“I know the rage they feel at me and the government I run,” Johnson said, “when they think that downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people making the rules.”

Johnson said he “attended” the 6pm party, implying he had not organized it. He has said on several occasions that he believes it to be a professional event.

“Well, that apology had no value, did it? »Leader of the Labor Party Keir Starmer said in response. He said Johnson’s defense appears to be that “he didn’t realize he was at a party”.

“Is he going to do the right thing now and quit?” Starmer asked several times during the session.

The party took place on May 20, 2020. An email invitation from Johnson’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, concluded: “Bring your own booze!” It was sent to over 100 people, according to ITV, who first published the email.

“I regret it bitterly and wish we could have done things differently,” Johnson said on Wednesday.

Johnson said he went to the event “to thank the groups and staff before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working.”

“It just doesn’t work, Prime Minister,” Starmer said. He added:

“Anyone can see what happened. It started with reports of well-watered parties in Downing Street during the lockdown. The PM claimed he was assured there was no no parties …

“Then the video landed [of Johnson’s staff joking about a Christmas party], blasting the Prime Minister’s first tusk out of the water. So he pretended he was sick and angry about the holidays. Now it turns out he was at parties from the start. Does the Prime Minister not see why the British public thinks he is lying between his teeth? “

This accusation raised a point of order that Members of Parliament are not allowed to call their colleagues liars. But the comment was allowed, as he considered it to be referring to the audience, not Starmer’s point of view.

“It is for the right honorable gentleman to choose how he behaves in this place,” replied Johnson. “I tell him he’s wrong.

This is the final PR puzzle for the Prime Minister’s office. These last months, British media reported that Downing Street also hosted a holiday party in December 2020, when London and other parts of the country were again under lockdown orders.

Accusing Johnson of months of deception and deception over his presence at the events in question, Starmer raised another point of the rules. The ministerial code, he said, requires ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament to offer to resign.

“The party is over, Prime Minister,” Starmer said. “The only question is whether the British public will kick him out, will his party kick him out or do the decent thing and resign?”

Johnson responded that he accepts that Starmer’s goal is to dismiss him. But as he did with other questions about his office’s potential breaches of the coronavirus rules, Johnson declined to go into details, citing an ongoing UK Cabinet Office investigation. This body tasked official Sue Gray with examining several allegations that Johnson’s office violated its own COVID-19 rules.

Metropolitan Police said this week they were speaking to the apparent party government. On the date in question, persons in England were forced to stay at home and away from others unless they have a “reasonable excuse,” such as exercise. It’s only June 1, 2020, that Johnson’s government relaxed the rules enough to allow some outdoor gatherings and these were limited to six people.