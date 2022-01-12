Trump slams DeSantis? He criticizes courageous politicians who will not share Covid booster status





Top line

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at politicians who did not disclose whether they received a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, calling them gutsy in an interview with a far-right cable channel on Tuesday, in what appeared to be a coup against Florida Governor Ron. DeSantis (R), who gave an unclear answer on Fox News last month as to whether he had received a third dose.

Former President Donald Trump in an immigration meeting with Republican and Democratic members of … [+] Congress at the White House on January 9, 2018 (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

Trump told One America News in an interview that aired Tuesday night that he saw a few politicians avoid wondering if they received a booster shot because they lacked guts.

He said politicians should disclose their recall status whether you have it or not.

His comments appear to be aimed at DeSantis, who came under fire last month after telling Fox News he received the normal blow when asked if he had been boosted.

DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted earlier this month that she was unaware of the governor’s personal medical decisions and believes that receiving a booster should be a personal choice .

During Tuesday’s interview, Trump said he believes vaccines have saved tens of millions of people around the world and that he suffered no side effects after being boosted.

Large number

36.7%. That’s the percentage of 208 million fully vaccinated Americans who received a booster dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scientists and health experts have repeatedly said that a booster shot significantly reduces hospitalization and the possibility of developing serious illness after people test positive for the virus.

Key context

Last month, Trump said he received a vaccine booster after saying he likely wouldn’t have one. Trump has touted Operation Warp Speeds’ support for Covid-19 vaccine development, seeking to take credit for it as a major achievement under his leadership. In an interview with right-wing expert Candace Owens last month, Trump said the Covid-19 vaccines were one of humanity’s greatest achievements, saying he had come up with three vaccines. However, critics pointed to Trump’s lack of effort to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. Polls have consistently shown reluctance and resistance to vaccination to be highest among Americans who identify as Republicans.

Further reading

Trump stings DeSantis and ‘gutsy’ politicians (Politico)

Trump calls politicians who refuse to say they received Covid boosters ‘without guts’ (NBC News)

Trump admits receiving Covid vaccine booster after saying earlier he likely wouldn’t (Forbes)

Trump Tells Candace Owens Covid-19 Vaccines Work: One of Mankind’s Greatest Achievements (Forbes)

Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/lisakim/2022/01/12/trump-criticizes-politicians-who-refuse-to-share-booster-shot-status-as-gutless-after-desantis-gave-unclear-answer-about-third-dose/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

