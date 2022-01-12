Connect with us

This observer calls President Joko Widodo the “maker king” of the 2024 presidential election

Published

41 seconds ago

on

By

 


ID FOKOKUSSATU-Who is the king maker of the presidential election of 2024? The answer is President Joko Widodo.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be the most powerful “kingmaker” in the 2024 presidential election, according to political observer for the Political Indicator, Burhanuddin Muhtadi. Even Jokowi’s power as maker of Kings has the potential to overtake veteran politicians such as Megawati. Soekarnoputri and Prabowo Subianto.

Moreover, Megawati is unlikely to run for president again, while Prabowo Subianto is expected to be adamant about running for president. “The most powerful kingsmaker, Pak Jokowi, because he is still in power in the 2024 general election,” Burhanuddin recently told the Golkar party’s DPP office.

In addition, there is currently a trend that Burhanuddin calls “the centrality of Jokowi” and “the one-party phenomenon”.

Both of these things are expected to last for the next several years and are believed to be the cause of the former mayor of Solo being strong enough to become a kingmaker in the next presidential election in 2024.

“There are several parties but only one behavior. We have Golkar, PDI-P, Gerindra, Nasdem. Several parties have the same behavior. What does that mean, Jokowi’s party,” Burhanuddin said.

Also Read: Muzzle Bohir and Respond to Politics, KPK Agrees on Presidential Threshold of Zero Percent

Then he gave an example, in the case of the failure of the electoral law. “Golkar or Nasdem have subjective political interests so there will be revisions, it’s natural, but when the Palace called, everything changed,” he explained.

As is known, a number of names are currently expected to be included in the 2024 presidential candidate market. They include Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan, Ridwan Kamil, Ganjar Pranowo, Puan Maharani, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono to Airlangga Hartarto. Based on a survey conducted by Political Indicator, Prabowo Subianto would get the most votes as president if the presidential election takes place today.

