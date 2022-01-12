This observer calls President Joko Widodo the “maker king” of the 2024 presidential election





ID FOKOKUSSATU-Who is the king maker of the presidential election of 2024? The answer is President Joko Widodo. Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be the most powerful “kingmaker” in the 2024 presidential election, according to political observer for the Political Indicator, Burhanuddin Muhtadi. Even Jokowi’s power as maker of Kings has the potential to overtake veteran politicians such as Megawati. Soekarnoputri and Prabowo Subianto. Moreover, Megawati is unlikely to run for president again, while Prabowo Subianto is expected to be adamant about running for president. “The most powerful kingsmaker, Pak Jokowi, because he is still in power in the 2024 general election,” Burhanuddin recently told the Golkar party’s DPP office. In addition, there is currently a trend that Burhanuddin calls “the centrality of Jokowi” and “the one-party phenomenon”. Both of these things are expected to last for the next several years and are believed to be the cause of the former mayor of Solo being strong enough to become a kingmaker in the next presidential election in 2024. “There are several parties but only one behavior. We have Golkar, PDI-P, Gerindra, Nasdem. Several parties have the same behavior. What does that mean, Jokowi’s party,” Burhanuddin said. Also Read: Muzzle Bohir and Respond to Politics, KPK Agrees on Presidential Threshold of Zero Percent Then he gave an example, in the case of the failure of the electoral law. “Golkar or Nasdem have subjective political interests so there will be revisions, it’s natural, but when the Palace called, everything changed,” he explained. As is known, a number of names are currently expected to be included in the 2024 presidential candidate market. They include Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan, Ridwan Kamil, Ganjar Pranowo, Puan Maharani, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono to Airlangga Hartarto. Based on a survey conducted by Political Indicator, Prabowo Subianto would get the most votes as president if the presidential election takes place today. Publisher: Vishnu Focussatu Keywords













Recent Wednesday January 12, 2022 | 21:51 WIB Wednesday January 12, 2022 | 20:58 WIB Tuesday January 11, 2022 | 15:50 WIB Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 21:03 WIB Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | 23:15 WIB Monday January 3, 2022 | 18:34 WIB Sunday, January 2, 2022 | 22:15 WIB Saturday January 1, 2022 | 21:53 WIB Thursday, December 30, 2021 | 20:10 WIB Thursday, December 30, 2021 | 13:58 WIB Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 23:29 WIB Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 23:14 WIB Tuesday, December 28, 2021 | 22:39 WIB Tuesday, December 28, 2021 | 12:35 WIB Friday, December 24, 2021 | 22:30 WIB Friday, December 24, 2021 | 22:05 WIB Wednesday 22 December 2021 | 09:51 WIB Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 19:25 WIB Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 11:56 WIB Friday December 10, 2021 | 23:19 WIB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fokussatu.id/news/pr-952355699/pengamat-ini-sebut-presiden-joko-widodo-king-maker-pilpres-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos