Himanta Biswa Sarma – The New Indian Express

Express news service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and the Congressional High Command hatched a plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5.

A bloody plot was hatched to kill the Prime Minister on January 5. It was not sudden, but planned and sponsored. From the evidence that has emerged, it is quite clear that the Punjab’s Congressional High Command and CM had plotted to kill the prime minister, Sarma told reporters on Wednesday.

His accusations were based, among other things, on alleged statements by the local station official (SHO) and a CID DSP of the Punjab police during an “undercover operation”, he said. , conducted by an established television channel.

He said it was clear from the duo’s statements that a plot had been hatched to kill Modi that day.

The DSP had clearly stated that a group of people would assemble and attempt to disrupt the PM’s journey, posing a threat to the PM’s life. He had informed his SSP on January 2, Sarma said.

On January 5, the CID continued to update superiors. He was also informed that the protest was organized by supporters of Khalistani and not by farmers, the CM of Assam said.

The SHO said it had not been tasked with investigating the incident. He also said the protesters were not farmers but radicals and Khalistanis, Sarma said referring to the undercover operation.

How did the protesters know the Prime Minister was traveling by road and how they came together so quickly? He asked.

He said the site of the incident was barely 10 km from the Pakistani border and within range of a drone, sniper or missile. Despite all this, the Punjab government did nothing to protect the prime minister and instead hatched a plot, Sarma said.

It is clear from the statements of the two agents of the undercover operation that the plot had come to the attention of the Punjab police on January 2 and the knowledge of the Punjab CM.

The Punjab CM said he did not come to receive the PM because he came into contact with a Covid patient. But the next day he gave a press conference. Its chief secretary and the DGP were also missing that day (January 5), Sarma said.

He said that instead of speaking to the Union President, Prime Minister or Home Secretary about Modis’ security breach, Channi spoke to the central leadership of Congress. He said he took the names of the top congressional commands in the conspiracy based on various statements made by congressional leaders.

He mentioned statements like A bomb was not set off, It’s a drama, How’s Josh ?, There was no stone throwing etc.

Sarma said the Punjab’s CM, in order to save his chair, tried to score points in the leadership of Congress by conspiring to have the prime minister attacked.

Given calls from overseas not to address the issue, it appears that the Punjab’s CM was involved not only in the political conspiracy but also in an international conspiracy by teaming up with a radical group to kill the Prime. minister, Sarma said.

If there was no default as Channi claimed, why did he start taking action against law enforcement officials after the case reached the Supreme Court? asked the CM of Assam.