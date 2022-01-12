Erdogan commits to reap the rewards of the new business model in summer





On January 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country’s new economic model would deliver results this summer and prevent the country from falling under the burden of an unfair price hike with measures taken, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. Over the summer months, we will begin to reap the rewards of our efforts and sacrifices together, Erdogan said at his party’s caucus meeting. That is when 2023 will become a historic turning point for Turkey, he added. We are determined to make our country a part of the championship league in the economy as well as to introduce unprecedented investment and work in all fields, Erdogan said. The government is resolutely pursuing its goal of placing Turkey among the top 10 economies in the world with the Turkish model, he said. After Turkey eliminated the 2016 coup attempt, it faced hostility from Western countries, he said and added: The implicit embargo against our country has reached a level where financial instruments are highlighted. Turkey has had very successful economic management during the pandemic, despite the epidemic which has altered the balances of the world economy, the president said. Developed countries have had to deal with inflation that has quintupled. Inflation has reached an unprecedented rate in their history, he said, noting that Turkey also has an inflation problem. Of course, there is an inflation problem in our country. In addition, he tackled the problem of currency. As with the exchange rate, there is an inflation that does not correspond to the realities of our economy. We will prevent this as soon as possible, he said. Erdogan promised that the government would not let any segment of society be oppressed in the face of inflation. They will reassess the situation of employees in July for salary adjustments based on the realization of inflation, he said. The government has started to take serious measures in all fields to protect the economic situation of the people, he said. For example, the government has limited the increase in the cap on tuition fees in private schools to 36%, he added.

