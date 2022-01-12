The January 6 committee draws closer to Donald Trump Jr.





Another day another batch of subpoenas from the House select committee investigating Jan.6, 2021. Only this time the subpoenas are very special as they indicate that said House panel is focused on the Trump family.

Politico reports that Andrew Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, two close advisers to Donald Trump Jr., have been ordered to provide documents and sit down for depositions with the House panel, suggesting that investigators move closer to more and more of the ex-president and his offspring. (The panel also sent a subpoena to Ross Worthington, who the House select committee said helped draft Donald Trump’s speech at the Ellipse leading up to the attack.) The select committee is looking for Information from those involved in the rally at the Ellipse, Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, said in a statement. The protests that day escalated into an attack on our democracy. The protesters became rioters who led a violent attempt to derail the peaceful transfer of power.

In letters to Surabian and Schwartz, the committee said it was particularly interested in their contacts with a number of people linked to the Stop the Steal rally, including Don Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich. , Trump advisor Katrina Pierson, donor. Julie Fancelli and Caroline Wren, GOP fundraiser. Text messages leaked by Guilfoyles show her bragging about raising $ 3 million for the rally that fueled the Capitol Riot and, according to ProPublica, represent the strongest indication to date that members of the family circle Trump were directly involved in funding and organizing the rally. Last month we learned that Don Jr., among others, had sent messages to the White House insisting that the president do something to stop the rioters, requests that were ignored as Trump happily watched the violence unfold on TV, seemingly pointing out to those around him, look at all the people fighting for me.

In a statement, Daniel Bean, an attorney for Surabian, said: While we plan to cooperate with the Committee within reason, we are puzzled as to why Mr. Surabian is being subpoenaed in the first place. It had nothing to do with the events that took place in the [Capitol] that day, no involvement in organizing the rally that preceded it and was out of the Trump campaign payroll as of November 15, 2020. Bean continued. While organizing the rally, Surabian oversaw a Super PAC in support of Republican Senate candidates in Georgia. Bean suggested that his client is being targeted because he runs a Super PAC that opposes the re-election of one of the committee members. heart. (Bean also confirmed that Surabian is a close friend.)

For his part, Wren insisted that Surabian and Schwartz had nothing to do with the rally, saying no one had less to do with the events in DC on January 6 than Arthur Schwartz and Andy Surabian. This is just another example of the select committee trying to indict and humiliate President Trump’s supporters.

In other news from January 6, Democratic lawmakers would like to know why the federal government has failed to label any of those involved in a violent insurgency as national terrorists. By policy:

When a mob of armed rioters use force in an attempt to overthrow the United States government, it is domestic terrorism, said Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) [on Tuesday] as she pressed the [Justice] the head of the national security division of the ministries, Matthew Olsen, and the senior official of the FBI, Jill Sanborn, on the approach of the prosecution. From what I understand, prosecutors did not press for improved sentences for acts of domestic terrorism.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) Wondered: why did the Justice Department not use this law which clearly applies to national and international terrorism? The questions came amid a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Justice Department’s response to the storming of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Democrats challenged prosecutors not to ask for them. longer, terrorism-related sentences linked to the insurgency, while Republicans have often steered the discussion away from the Jan.6 attack altogether.

