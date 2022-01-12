Putin wins again | The hill

Russian president Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin To understand Russia, read Putin Ye to meet with Putin in Russia, according to associate, President of Kazakhstan says Russian troops will start to leave in two days MORE will win the coursediscussions with the United States and demand that the West assert Russia’s sphere of influence until the United States is prepared to consider using force to deter it from its grand plan to reconstitute the Soviet Union .

Ultimately, Putin will establish a presence in Ukraine and will be welcome in Belarus and Kazakhstan. And it won’t stop there. In the meantime, regardless of the substantial outcome of this week’s talks, he will earn higher marks of approval from Russian voters, become a more powerful leader, and his international reputation among American competitors, including China, will soar.

There are two basic outcomes of meetings.

One: The allies of the United States and NATO accept that Putin demands that the former Soviet Union, with the exception of the Baltic states, be considered and treated as part of the Russian sphere of influence. Essentially, this means that the United States approves Russia’s right to affect in perpetuity the defensive, political, economic, and cultural character of former Soviet republics such as Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. Of course, this also means that the United States and its allies would be prohibited from conducting military exercises or sending military aid to any country in the Russian sphere.

The United States will never accept that, but the fact that Putin, the leader of a country with an economy as small asItalies,can summon US and NATO partners with such a demand on the table is telling: Putin has the upper hand.

Two: The West rejects Putin’s demands and imposes far-reaching new sanctions like the ones the United States has never tried before against Russia.

This could include tougher economic sanctions than those used in several rounds in the past that targeted the ruling class and ordinary Russians. These measures may include the freezing of bank accounts and restrictions on the export of essential goods to Russia. In the past, actions like these have been ineffective in persuading Putin to change his blatant geopolitical behavior, and they are unlikely to produce any different results this time around.

But the new sanctions could also include a widespread cyberattack on Russia’s air and ground transportation systems; communication, including the Internet, radio and television; banking and capital markets; energy; and everything that makes the country work. The United States has the cyber arsenal to launch such an attack and end life in Russia.

Russia has similar technologies that it has already used to intervene in our trade and with our2016and2020presidential elections. He will have no problem reusing them and will play the role of victim of the capitalist West. So, unless the United States is willing to consider using other means of power, it should not launch a cyberattack, as Russia will retaliate with a similar strike.

The United States has told the world that war is no longer on the table, and the Secretary of State Antoine Blink Antony Blinken seems to behave like the British Prime MinisterNeville Chamberlain,who in 1939 was ready to consider something other than war against Hitler.

In such a situation, bullies call the shots. Now it’s Putin, tomorrow it could be Chinese Xi Jinping.

According to the historianCarl Von Clausewitz,war is politics by other means. Removing war from the equation, as the United States is now doing in its position against Russia, is reckless, if not doomed to fail.

The United States could be better served by using aIsrael Playbook: pretend he’s ready for war, and talk like he’s ready for peace.

It does not appear that the United States and its NATO allies are ready to do this. Their goal seems to be to control the damage Putin can inflict.

AvrahamShamais the former dean of the College of Business at the University of Texas, The Pan-American. He is professor emeritus at the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico. His new book, Cyberwars, will be published by 3rd Coast Books later this year.