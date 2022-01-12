Boris Johnson’s future on a razor’s edge after No.10’s apology | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s post as Prime Minister was on the line as Tory MPs began to openly call for his resignation after admitting to attending a locked-out garden party, saying he believed it was of a professional event.

Johnson has issued a carefully worded apology for attending the alcohol-fueled rally of up to 40 officials in May 2020, which was described in an email invitation as social distancing drinks to take advantage of the hot weather.

Some cabinet ministers then tweeted their qualified support for the PM, although Chancellor Rishi Sunak was noted for his silence and absence from first place as Johnson offered his debriefing during questions to prime ministers .

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said Johnson was right to apologize personally because people were hurt and angry at what had happened. She said it was now fair to await the findings of senior official Sue Grays’ investigation into the Downing Street rallies. The results could arrive as early as the end of next week, but more likely the following week, a cabinet source suggested.

A former minister was even less convinced, saying Johnson had not apologized for what he had done, but for things that might or might not have happened that he officially knew nothing about until Sue Gray told him. speaks.

Another MP said: I haven’t seen such silly excuses since my child apologized for spilling all the milk.

One leader said: There is a sense of relief that he has apologized, but there is a sense of anticipation about the report and the involvement of the police. We are in purgatory.

There has been silence for much of the day from Sunak and Liz Truss, with both people indicating they are most likely to succeed Johnson. Explaining that he had been visiting all day, Sunak gave a lukewarm response on Twitter Wednesday night, saying Johnson was right to apologize and I support his request for patience while Sue Gray leads her investigation.

Just over an hour later, Truss, the Foreign Secretary, tweeted that she was 100% supportive of Johnson, while Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Steve Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster all had two gave their support.

Following Johnson’s statement, one of the top Tory MPs, William Wragg, and Douglas Ross, the party’s leader in Scotland, publicly called for Johnson’s resignation, saying his position had become untenable.

Some MPs were openly discussing sending letters to the chairman of the 1922 backbench committee, Graham Brady, demanding a vote of no confidence in Johnson. Brady won’t reveal how many letters he received until the threshold for the vote of 54 is reached, but a former minister has suggested that based on conversations with colleagues the number could be around 25.

MPs were also angered that the Prime Minister was less contrite in private conversations after his appearance in the Commons than he had been in public.

However, others suggested that they would wait to see Grays’ results. The day after the local elections in May was also suggested as a possible time to trigger a vote of no confidence.

In the House of Commons, Johnson accepted for the first time that he had been present at the rally on May 20, 2020 and that it was a mistake, while trying to defend his actions.

Claiming that Garden No.10 was commonly used as an office extension at the time, Johnson argued that he believed the event was a working rally, eliciting mocking laughs from opposition MPs and teasing on social media. The event itself, he added, could technically be considered to fall under the directive.

In response, Labor leader Keir Starmer called on Johnson to do the right thing and step down, lambasting the PM as an unashamed man and someone the British public saw as a liar.

Johnson’s performance drew muffled cheers from the Tory benches, but any hope inside No.10 that a calculation had been successfully delayed until the Grays Report was dashed when Ross was became the first high-ranking MP to call for the Prime Minister’s resignation.

The Scottish Conservative leader has said he has previously argued Johnson’s position would be untenable if it was discovered that he had been at the party and it had happened.

Ross said: I don’t want to be in that position, but I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Tories. He later confirmed that he had submitted a letter calling for a vote of no confidence.

Upgrading Secretary Michael Gove then mocked Ross’s position, telling MPs on the powerful 1922 committee that my immediate response is that he’s in Elgin and the Tories’ national leader is in London. Gove made a strong defense of Johnson, saying he made the right decisions, including regarding the Covid restrictions.

But Wragg, the committee’s vice-chair, said his colleagues were downright exhausted from standing up for what is invariably indefensible.

For their sake at least, the prime minister should see this and do the right thing, he told the BBC, saying the resignation should come soon.

The constant distraction from the stories hurt the government and the party, Wragg said, adding: While colleagues tell each other, unfortunately I think the Prime Minister’s position is untenable.

A Tory adviser said he didn’t think No 10 understood how endangered he was and predicted the PM had 72 hours to turn the tide, with plenty of noise from angry MPs expected in the coming days .

For now, it is clear that they haven’t done enough to turn the tide. He could do more with the apologies and shoulder his responsibilities, more fully, they said, while also stressing the need for an overhaul of Operation 10.

Downing Street has said he would expect the Grays inquiry to be put on hold if the Metropolitan Police decide to launch their own inquest into the alleged coronavirus regulatory violations committed during the parties being held. On Wednesday night, however, the Met looked set to wait until the Grays investigation was completed before deciding whether or not to investigate.