Jared Kushner is bitcoin and crypto fan, according to Mnuchin emails

New documents show that one of former President Donald Trump’s most trusted and senior advisers was secretly pushing the White House to look into crypto, long before the crypto price spike rekindled it. general public interest in space.

In 2019, as crypto was in the midst of a multi-year bear market, Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law to Trump, quietly argued for a digital US dollar, in which the Fed would launch its own central bank digital currency. . . This is according to a 250-page disclaimer of Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s email correspondence related to his four-year treasury cryptography, which was obtained by CoinDesk via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Other information includes details of the fight between the crypto lobby and Mnuchin over the Treasury’s last-minute attempt to roll out new rules relating to user-controlled digital wallets.

Neither Mnuchin nor Kushner immediately responded to CNBC’s request to comment on their crypto-related email exchanges.

Kushner supports a digital dollar

On May 29, 2019, Kushner, who was best known for his work on the administration’s foreign policy efforts rather than tax matters, emailed Mnuchin to suggest that a group be assembled to “have brainstorm ”on the subject of an American digital currency.

The note included a link to a blog post by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in which Altman claims that even if the US government can’t stop cryptocurrency, it can “create the winner.” From there, Altman uses a hypothetical “American digital currency” or USDC, which would function as a second legal tender. He goes on to say that if the United States were the first superpower government to launch a CBDC, it would have an “enviable position in the future of the world” and would exercise some degree of power over a global currency.

“I feel like it might make sense and also be something that might ultimately change the way we pay fees while saving us a ton of waste fraud and also transaction costs,” he said. Kushner writes about the proposal.

There is no response from Mnuchin, so it is not clear whether the Treasury Secretary heeded his advice.

Kushner’s take on the CBDC phenomenon ultimately turned out to be prescient.

Few countries took serious interest in national digital currencies in mid-2019, but today at least 87 countries representing more than 90% of global GDP are exploring a CBDC, according to a study by the Atlantic Council.

China is one step ahead of the rest, having spent years developing and piloting its digital yuan. Beijing is currently stepping up its efforts to roll out the so-called e-CNY to the entire population, with the ultimate goal of replacing cash and coins already in circulation. In the years since Kushner pioneered the idea of ​​a digital dollar, discussions of a CBDC in the United States have also proliferated among regulators and lawmakers, albeit with far fewer tangible steps towards making it a reality. implemented.

During a two-day congressional hearing in July, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the main push for the United States to launch its own CBDC would be to eliminate the coins use case. cryptographic in America.

“You wouldn’t need stablecoins; you wouldn’t need cryptocurrencies, if you had a US digital currency,” said Powell. “I think that’s one of the strongest arguments in its favor.”

In practice, the US perspective on a CBDC would be essentially a digital twin of the US dollar: fully regulated, under central authority, and with the full faith and support of the country’s central bank.

“A dollar in the form of a CBDC is a central bank liability. The Federal Reserve has to pay you back,” said Ronit Ghose, who heads FinTech and Digital Assets for Citi Global Insights.

Although former Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Chris Giancarlo has since championed the cause of a digital dollar, it is still unclear whether there is enough support from the Fed to move the project forward. . Powell previously told lawmakers on Capitol Hill it was not decided whether the benefits of a digital dollar outweighed the costs.

Before Giancarlo started leading the Digital Dollar Project, the former CFTC chairman was among the progressive crypto voices hearing Secretary Mnuchin.

An exchange of emails from July 2018 shows that Giancarlo, through his executive assistant, was adamant about arranging an in-person meeting with the Secretary of the Treasury.

When CNBC asked about the White House meeting, Giancarlo said he did not recall this specific meeting request, but throughout 2018 he “regularly briefed Secretary Mnuchin on the workings and the ongoing supervision of the Bitcoin futures market launched under the supervision of the CFTC in December 2017 “.

Giancarlo also told CNBC it was “very likely” he would inform Secretary Mnuchin of his growing concerns over the potential negative impact of a “Hard Brexit” on clearing London-based swaps under joint supervision. from the CFTC and the Bank of England. .

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a hearing before the Congressional Oversight Committee December 10, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Sarah Silbiger | AFP | Getty Images

Mnuchin’s office has also expressed interest in the crypto plans of some other countries.

In September 2019, Mnuchin’s team seemed particularly interested in Venezuela’s announcement that it would use cryptocurrencies as a means to facilitate free domestic and international payments. The move could have helped the Venezuelan government circumvent US sanctions, which had largely isolated the state from the global economy.

Monica Crowley, then Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs, gave a Bloomberg News headline to Mnuchin that read: “Maduro tells Venezuela to activate crypto payment method ‘soon'”, to which the head of the Treasury replied: “Let’s talk about it”.

Stricter Encryption Rules

During his final months at the Treasury, Mnuchin apparently argued with the blockchain lobby over his plans to impose new rules on user-hosted cryptocurrency wallets.

Part of the problem was related to privacy concerns and the difficulty of fully meeting compliance requirements. The proposal would have required crypto exchanges to collect information about the counterparties, including names and addresses, of those looking to send or receive crypto from a self-hosted wallet.

The timing has also been rushed.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, proposed the rule a week before Christmas 2020, after Joe Biden was elected as the next president but before he took office. Although this deadline has been extended several times, FinCEN initially only offered a 15-day public comment window on the proposal. Typically, comment periods last 30 to 90 days.

The Blockchain Association, which contacted Secretary Mnuchin a month before the proposal was officially presented, has brought in a lawyer. Kirkland & Ellis attorney Paul Clement wrote a letter to Mnuchin on behalf of the Association, noting that “the idea that stakeholders could meaningfully engage with a rule that affects more than 24 separate subjects in such a truncated period would be questionable even in the normal course. “

Clement warned, “So what purports to be just a reporting requirement may very well function as a de facto ban. “

The Blockchain Association wasn’t alone in urging Mnuchin to rethink the new crypto rule. The correspondence shows that others suggest that it loses the disclosure requirement of the counterparty. In the end, nothing came of the proposal.

