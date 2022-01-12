Trump lashes out at ‘gutless’ politicians who won’t reveal booster status





Former President Donald Trump lambasted “reckless” politicians who refused to publicly say whether they had received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Trump did not mention Ron DeSantis by name, but the comments are a not-so-veiled reference to the governor of Florida, who recently avoided responding if he had been boosted.

“I got the encore,” Trump said in an interview with One America News that aired Tuesday night. “Many politicians – I watched a few politicians being interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the recall? Because they had the vaccine. And they answer like – in other words, the answer is “yes” but they don’t want to say it. Because they have no guts. You have to say it whether you have it or not. Say it. But the point is, I think vaccines have saved tens of millions of people around the world. I had absolutely no side effects.

TRUMP says I got the recall, and says he’s seen politicians asking for the same, but dodge.

The answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it. Because they’re gutsy whether you have it or not. Say it.

“The vaccine has saved tens of millions of people around the world.” pic.twitter.com/LgFHT6l180

– Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) January 12, 2022

DeSantis, interviewed by Fox News in December if he had received a booster dose, said: “I did everything I did, the normal shot, and at the end of the day it was the individual decisions of the people. people on what they want to do. . “When Florida Politics followed up with the DeSantis office, press secretary Christina Pushaw said she was“ not able to talk about her private medical decisions. ”DeSantis received the single dose vaccine. Johnson & Johnson in April, according to the Associated Press.

DeSantis has long been considered one of Trump’s closest allies, but the former president appears to have soured him since he was discussed as a possible Republican alternative in 2024. Vanity Fair reported in September that Trump “hates” DeSantis and “resents his popularity.” A month later, Trump dismissed the idea that DeSantis could defeat him in a hypothetical Republican primary. ‘If I faced him, I would beat him like I beat everyone else,’ Trump said.

Trump has broken with his party’s reluctance to vaccines, possibly because he views vaccines as his own personal triumph and “one of mankind’s greatest achievements.” Trump begged people to give him more credit for the vaccine. “Isn’t it amazing that due to the vaccines my administration and I offered years ahead of schedule (despite everyone, including Fauci, said it wouldn’t happen) ever), we don’t need masks anymore, and yet our names aren’t even mentioned in what everyone calls the modern vaccine miracle? He wrote in a press release last spring. “Just a mention please!” he later wrote in the statement.

However, he failed to convince many of his supporters and was even booed last month in Dallas for touting the vaccine.

Trump undermines his own argument about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines when he opposes warrants, as he did in an interview Wednesday with NPR’s Steve Inskeep where he claimed warrants “really hurt our country “.

“The vaccines, I recommend taking them, but I think it should be an individual choice,” said the former president. “I mean, it has to be individual, but I recommend taking them. Many people recommend them. And if some people don’t want to, they shouldn’t have to take them. They cannot be mandated, as they say. And I think it’s very important.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-gutless-politicians-vaccine-booster-1283204/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos