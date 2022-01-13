Briton Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after admitting to attending Downing Street rally during lockdown





Top line British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized on Wednesday after admitting he attended an alcohol-fueled garden party at 10 Downing Street at the height of the country’s first pandemic lockdown, sparking a violent public backlash and triggering calls for his resignation, including from its own members. Conservative party. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted to attending a party during the lockdown.

Highlights At the start of the weekly Questions to Premiers in Parliament, Johnson admitted at to assist a gathering in Downing Streets Garden on May 20, 2020, when the UK was under a Confinement linked to covid. Johnson said he attended the meeting for 25 minutes and thought it was a professional event, adding that in hindsight I should have kicked everyone back inside. “ Opposition Leader Keir Starmer noted Johnson was an unashamed man and called his excuse for not knowing the rally was a party “so ridiculous it is offensive to the British public”. Starmer, alongside other members of his Labor Party, has called on the PM to step down, as has Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey. The debacle even sparked dissent within Johnson’s own party, including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who noted Johnson could not stay on as Prime Minister if it turned out he was attending the lockdown party. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Key context The clash in the UK parliament follows a steady stream of controversy over an apparent rule violation events to Downing Street by Johnson and his officials when pandemic restrictions were in place, alongside a series of separate scandals involving governments ‘handling of the pandemic, awarding valuable contracts and renovating Johnsons’ apartment. Johnson already has claims he did not break any rules during the events during the lockdown and, until today, has declined to comment on the case until an internal investigation into the parties is completed. Chief critic “The party is over, Prime Minister”, Starmer noted, calling Johnson a pathetic spectacle of a man on the run. The Labor leader noted that when the former health secretary broke the rules he resigned, and when the PM’s spokesperson laughed at the rule violation they also resigned. “Why does the Prime Minister still think the rules don’t apply to him? “ Crucial quote Johnson’s Full Apology: Mr. Speaker, I want to apologize. I know millions of people across the country have made extraordinary sacrifices in the past 18 months. I know the angst they went through – unable to mourn their loved ones, unable to live their lives the way they want or do the things they love. And I know the rage they feel against me and the government I lead when they think that downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people making the rules. And while I can’t anticipate the findings of the ongoing investigation, I learned enough to know that there were things we just didn’t understand and need to take responsibility for. Number 10 is a large department with the garden as an extension of the office – which has been in constant use due to the role of fresh air in stopping the virus. And when I walked into that garden just after six o’clock on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I implicitly believed it was ‘a work event. But, Mr President, in hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside, I should have found some other way to thank them and I should have recognized that even though it could technically be said that ‘it fits within the guidelines, there would be millions and millions of people who just wouldn’t see it that way. People who suffered terribly – people who were forbidden to meet loved ones, inside or outside. And to them and to this house, I offer my sincere apologies. And all I ask is that Sue Gray be allowed to complete her investigation of that day and several others so that all the facts can be established. Further reading 12 times Boris Johnsons Tories accused of partying during lockdown (Politics) Boris Johnson apologizes after admitting he attended Downing Street garden party for 25 minutes on lockdown (Sky News) Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus

