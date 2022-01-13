Pressed by false allegations of fraud, Trump cuts interview short | Donald Trump news





Former US President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with US broadcaster National Public Radio after being pressured over his false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The state-funded broadcaster said Trump, after declining interviews for six years, was supposed to speak to Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep for 15 minutes to air Wednesday.

Instead, he hung up after just nine minutes, but not before repeating debunked claims that the 2020 presidential election was tainted with fraud and future elections were vulnerable to the same harms.

Numerous state vote recounts and dozens of lawsuits have refuted Trump’s election fraud claims. Despite this, recent polls have shown that nearly 70% of Republicans believe Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election because of fraud.

Trump has said that Republican candidates in this year’s election will be smart to assert his claims. He pointed to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has repeatedly pushed the allegations without merit.

Shes very big on this issue Shes leading by a lot. People have no idea how big this problem is and they don’t want it to happen again, he said. And the only way that this won’t happen again is to solve the problem of the rigged presidential election of 2020.

When the host sought to ask a follow-up question, Trump quickly said: So, Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate it. He hung up after that.

Prior to the brutal exit, Trump attacked Republicans who rejected the position that his electoral defeat to Biden was the result of embezzlement.

He mocked Republican Senator Mike Rounds, who said on Sunday that the irregularities had not changed the outcome of the election, calling him a moron, weak and ineffective.

Meanwhile, he called Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a loser.

Asked about Republican election officials in Arizona, who accepted a Republicans-ordered audit that found no significant irregularities in the state’s administration of votes, he ridiculed them as RINO, a derogatory term meaning Republicans of name only.

Because they are RINOs, and frankly, a lot of people question that, he said of the actions of election officials.

Trump is still under investigation by a congressional committee for his role in inciting rioters who stormed the U.S. capital on January 6, 2021, in a deadly attempt to undo Bidens’ election victory .

On Tuesday, the committee released its latest round of summons, which included a request for records and testimony from former White House official Ross Worthington, who helped draft Trump’s January 6 speech just before that rioters do not storm the United States Capitol.

And in a significant change of tone, Trump criticized politicians who refuse to disclose whether or not they have received a COVID-19 recall as being without guts.

Although he was booed last month by supporters after revealing he had received a booster, Trump has raised his voice by calling out to those who questioned the effectiveness and safety of vaccines .

Then, US President DonaldTrump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October 2020, a few weeks before the presidential election [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]

Well, I took it. I got the callback, Trump said in an interview that aired Tuesday night on the conservative One America News Network. I watched a few politicians being interviewed and one of the questions was, did you get the recall? And they, oh, oh, they answer it like in other words, the answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it. Because they have no guts.

The position was a change of posture for Trump, who is considering another run for the White House and faces potential competition from a long list of possible Republican challengers.

Even though the vaccines were developed under his administration, they remain deeply unpopular with large segments of the Republican base, fueled in part by widespread disinformation.

Trump, during his tenure, consistently downplayed the risk posed by COVID-19 and he received his vaccine in private, even though other members of his administration were vaccinated in public to help build confidence in the hits.

You have to say it. Whether you have it or not, say it, Trump said in the interview.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October 2020, weeks before the presidential election, and received treatment with monoclonal antibodies.

