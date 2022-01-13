This observer qualifies President Joko Widodo as “king factor” of the presidential election of 2024

ID FOKOKUSSATU-Who is the king of the presidential election of 2024? The answer is President Joko Widodo. According to Burhanuddin Muhtad, political observer at the Political Indicator, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be the most powerful “kingmaker” in the 2024 presidential election. Jokow’s power as a royalist may even overtake veteran politicians like Megawati. Soekarnoputri and Prabowo Subianto. Furthermore, Megawat is unlikely to be re-elected as president, while Prabowo Subianton is expected to persevere as a new candidate. Pak Jokowi, the most powerful kingsmaker because he will still be in power in the 2024 parliamentary election, Burhanuddin recently told the DPP office in Golkar. In addition, there is currently a trend that Burhanuddin calls “the centrality of Jokow” and “the one-party phenomenon”. Both of these things are expected to last for the next several years and are believed to be the reason the former mayor of Solo’s position is strong enough to become king in the next presidential election in 2024.

“There are several parties, but only one behavior. We have Golkar, PDI-P, Gerindra, Nasdem. Several parts have the same behavior. What does it mean, Jokow’s party, ”Burhanuddin said. Also Read: Beat Bohir and Respond to Politics, KPK Agrees with President’s Zero Percent Threshold He then gave the example of the failure of the electoral law. Golkari or Nasdem have subjective political interests so there will be revisions, it’s natural, but when the palace called everything changed, he explained. As is known, several names are currently planned for the 2024 presidential candidate market, including Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan, Ridwan Kamil, Ganjar Pranowo, Puan Maharani, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Airlangga Hartarto. Prabowo Subianto would get the most votes as president if the presidential election takes place today, according to a study by the political indicator Supplier: Vishnu Focussatu









Recent Wednesday January 12, 2022 | 21:51 WIB Wednesday January 12, 2022 | 20:58 WIB Tuesday January 11, 2022 | 15:50 WIB Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 21:03 WIB Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | 23:15 WIB Monday, January 3, 2022 | 18:34 WIB on Sunday January 2, 2022 | 22:15 WIB Saturday January 1, 2022 | 21:53 WIB Thursday, December 30, 2021 | 20:10 WIB Thursday, December 30, 2021 | 13:58 WIB Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 23:29 WIB Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 23:14 WIB Tuesday, December 28, 2021 | 22:39 WIB Tuesday, December 28, 2021 | 12:35 WIB on Friday, December 24, 2021 | 22:30 WIB on Friday, December 24, 2021 | 22:05 WIB Wednesday 22 December 2021 | 09:51 WIB Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 19:25 WIB Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 11:56 WIB on Friday December 10, 2021 | 23:19 WIB

Sources 1 / https://Google.com/ 2 / https://www.fokussatu.id/news/pr-952355699/pengamat-ini-sebut-presiden-joko-widodo-king-maker-pilpres-2024 Mention sources can contact us to remove / modify this article

What are the main advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Jun 24, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that outlines the main benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more information and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the Internet, the shopping habits of many people have changed dramatically. The auto insurance industry has not been immune to these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which vendors have the best deals. View Photos The advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online are as follows: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and anytime. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites do not have specific schedules and are available at all times. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes from anywhere at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choice. Almost all insurers, whether they are well-known brands or just local insurers, are present online. Online quotes will allow policyholders to discover several insurance companies and check their rates. Drivers are no longer required to obtain quotes from a few well-known insurance companies. In addition, local and regional insurers may offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if customers provide accurate and real information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but when it comes to an insurance company, lying to them is pointless. Usually, insurance companies research a potential client before granting them coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, making comparison faster and easier. For more information, money saving tips and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online life insurance quote provider , housing, health and automobile. This website is unique in that it is not limited to just one type of insurer, but offers customers the best deals from many insurers online. This way, customers have access to offers from multiple carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or national agencies, branded insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help drivers get better auto insurance deals. fill out an online form with accurate, real information, then compare prices, ”said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company name: Internet Marketing Company Contact person Name: Gurgu Phone number: (818) 359-3898 Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org See source version on accesswire.Com: https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of – Comparison-Insurance-Auto-Quote-Online See photos