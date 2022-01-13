Millions of people stranded as China faces multiple COVID outbreaks ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics





Chinese President Xi Jinping got to watch athletes train next month Winter Olympics while he visited some of the performing venues in Beijing last week. But behind the upbeat photoshoot lies a vast and invasive effort to stop COVID-19[female[feminine to spoil the nearly $ 4 billion event. The country faces multiple coronavirus outbreaks despite some of the most severe pandemic measures around the world, which include welding to shut the doors of those suspected of being infected. Before the opening ceremony on February 4, around 20 million people had their movements restricted due to a wave of infections. Meanwhile, public health teams are testing 14 million people for the second time in three days after a Omicron epidemic in Tianjin, a city a short distance from Beijing. A citizen posted a video on social media showing panicked people in a market trying to stock up on food. They had heard stories from Xi’an city – where officials had to step in and deliver meals to some residents, during their second week of full lockdown, who said they had run out of food. . Other videos on social media showed that local officials in Xi’an closed the door on a man suspected of having been exposed to the virus. Universal COVID testing is also underway in other cities, with home visits to make sure no one falls through the cracks. China has also launched a massive vaccine booster program, offering vaccines to anyone over three years of age. The authoritarian country wants a COVID-free Olympics to impress the world. Some experts believe this may be difficult to achieve, even with foreign spectators banned and all athletes and their team members locked in what is supposed to be a virus-free bubble. Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Following

Following



Download our free app For the latest news and analysis, download the free CBS News app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/beijing-winter-olympics-china-covid-omicron-lockdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos