PM Modi inaugurates 11 new medical schools in Tamil Nadu via videoconference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 11 new medical schools in Tamil Nadu and a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) via videoconference on Wednesday January 12.

The new medical colleges were established at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,000 crore, of which around Rs 2,145 crore was provided by the Union government and the remainder by the government of Tamil Nadu.

The districts in which the new medical colleges are established are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

The establishment of these medical schools is in line with the Prime Minister’s constant efforts to promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure in all regions of the country.

NEW CICT CAMPUS

The establishment of a new CICT campus in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages.

The new campus is fully funded by the Union government and is being constructed at a cost of Rs 24 Crore. The CICT, which until now operated from a rented building, will now operate from a new 3-storey campus. The new campus is equipped with a spacious library, an e-library, seminar rooms and a multimedia room.

The institute’s library has a rich collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil books. It also aims to translate and publish Thirukkural in various Indian languages ​​as well as 100 foreign languages.

