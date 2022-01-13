Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump 2024 yes life has turned into a horror movie





We’re officially in the horror movie where the monster never dies, the virus never ends, and our next election will see Hillary Clinton v Donald Trump.

Yes, the two most polarizing presidential candidates of modern times refuse to go.

Clinton and Trump are more alike than they think. Namely, they each live in a reality of their own making.

Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was stolen. Hillary thinks she won in 2016. What I did was work, she told New York magazine in 2017. From Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, she said, I got them both beaten.

At the time, I called Hillary the Norma Desmond of American politics, always ready for her close-up, putting her grip on a scene that had rejected her long ago. As she refused to rule out 2020, party leaders expressed their intention to move on.

Joe Biden: I never thought she was a good candidate.

Chuck Schumer: When you lose to someone who has 40% popularity, you don’t blame anything else. . . you make yourself feel guilty.

Another presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton would be like reliving an old horror movie.

Bidens has been hovering at 40 percent for some time now. Kamala is a total disaster. The trial and error of COVID, a foreign policy dominated by the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, soaring inflation, who else have the Democrats lined up?

Be at? AOC? Major Pete?

It’s a shame that no party properly prepares its talent or welcomes the generational change. A group of power-hungry baby boomers have a stranglehold on our national politics, this is how we got Biden, who was presented to us as safe and sane rather than the Beltway hack and the grandfather. sweet that he is.

Some Democrats are suggesting Hillary Clinton run for president again in 2024, setting up a potential rematch with former President Donald Trump.Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Really, the Democrats could not have better prepared the re-emergence of Donald Trump. The minute he lost we all knew he would run again, his ego wouldn’t allow defeat.

Hillarys neither. In December, as part of her MasterClass episode (not to ask for the obvious, but shouldn’t you be a master in your class to teach one of them?), Hillary gave the victory speech written for Election Night 2016.

It’s the kind of humiliating growth exercise you might spy through the keyhole of a therapist’s office, the once-servile New York Times said. It’s like she’s been held hostage in the past, forced to relive her defeat over and over again.

What else can we expect?

Clinton recently delivered part of his planned victory speech for 2016 in a Masterclass.MasterClass / Handout video via REUTERS

Following her loss, Clinton asked us to pity her rather than the other way around.

Here, a candidate received her party’s nomination, which flushed out her most serious main competitor, Bernie Sanders, behind the scenes.

If she couldn’t beat a former reality TV star with that help plus the $ 150 million war chest, backing from Beyoncé, Bruce and Oprah, the industrial media complex not only firmly behind her, but also fiercely anti -Trump, what makes anyone, anywhere, convinced that she could be successful in 2024? The race for trumps is a given. The same goes for Hillary’s inevitable loss.

The good news? As we learned, even the most stubborn mutations weaken over time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/12/hillary-clinton-vs-donald-trump-2024-yep-life-has-become-a-horror-movie/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos