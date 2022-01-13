Injection of capital into Gibran, Kaesang’s business unreasonable: economist





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Two of President Joko Widodo’s children, Gibran Rakabuming and Kaesang Pangarep, have been reported to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for alleged corruption and money laundering through their companies which have links to companies suspected of wildfires. The companies, through their subsidiaries, deposited hundreds of billions of funds into Gibran and Kaesang’s company in stages between February 2019 and November 2020. “A very, very unreasonable amount of investment value has been spent on food startups owned by the President’s children. The total value of the investment has reached almost 100 billion rupees, ”said Wakil Kamal, lawyer for Ubedilah Badrun as rapporteur, on Tuesday January 11. Last November, the managers of the investment company were also appointed state ambassadors. “This confirms the alleged KKN (corruption, conspiracy and nepotism),” Kamal added. The director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira said the capital injection was unreasonable in the context of a sharp decline in general food and drink trade following the pandemic. “So it’s strange that a culinary business receives very large funds. This will raise a question on the basis of which investors make huge funding, ”Bhima said on Tuesday January 11. Some of their businesses have also proven to operate quickly, such as the martabak company owned by Kaesang. The economist recalled that the food industry had been aggressive by opening branches in a number of cities before going dark. According to him, investors dared to provide huge capital to the companies of the president’s sons because they did the math. “Because it has entered the realm of politics, inappropriate funding can surely be linked to the affiliation of entrepreneurs in power,” he added. “The calculations will be different. It’s not just business prospects anymore. As quoted from Antara on On Tuesday January 11, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is now the mayor of Solo, demanded that the allegations be proven first and said he was prepared to be detained if found guilty. Read: Kaesang Responds to Jokowi Millennium Members

IMAM HAMDI

