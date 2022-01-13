Football has come home to the legendary AlsancakDB.com stadium





12.01.2022 20:56

source: StadiumDB.com

Virtually all of Izmir’s clubs had played at this facility for some time in its history. It’s no wonder fans of the local teams didn’t let the site disappear from the city map after the 2014 earthquake. This iconic Turkish football stadium is located in one of Izmir’s most densely built up neighborhoods. It was erected on the site of its predecessor, where the first goal in national league history was scored in 1939. Currently it is named after the former coach of the Turkish national team – Mustafa Denizli, who is still professionally active, managing the local team – Altay. The old facility was demolished in 2015 due to the lack of resistance to possible seismic shocks. Since then, the local community has spared no effort to keep the club and stadium in their historic district of Alsancak. Most of the Izmir club supporters supported this initiative, despite the fact that they cheered on the other teams on a daily basis. © Instagram: gokhanozyurtlu Just before the start of construction (September 2017), the site was expected to be ready by mid-2019. The arena’s completion date was later postponed several times. As a result, the total delay was almost two and a half years. The delay was caused by a lack of funding for construction, the Turkish currency crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the cost of constructing the site amounted to TRY 130 million (€ 9.5 million at the time of stadium completion), nearly TRY 80 million more than when the contract was signed with Metro Mühendislik (the entrepreneur) in 2017. The Ministry of Youth and Sports oversaw the progress of the investment process. The stadium was only inaugurated on December 10, 2021, the date of the match between Altay and Hatayspor (1-2). However, the opening ceremony took place earlier, on November 26, with the participation of the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © Instagram: ahmetcansolmaz The stadium has two two-level stands along the playing field that can accommodate 15,000 spectators. There is no auditorium behind the north goal, and on the other side there is only a small stand for traveling fans (around 700 seats). Interestingly, this stand was not included in the original version of the design. The U-shaped auditorium is covered with a “diamond” membrane in white and black. The arena has 10 private boxes for 116 people and 7 shopping areas. In addition, the building’s facilities include 4 changing rooms, 2 refereeing rooms, 4 coaching rooms, as well as a multifunctional room for 100 people. Alsancak Mustafa Denizli Stadyumu is one of the four new stadiums of the Turkish Spor Toto Süper Lig which opened last year. Other sites inaugurated in 2021 include Yeni Adana Stadyumu, Çotanak Stadyumu and Hatay Atatürk Stadyumu. You can find out more about them in our video. Author: Tomasz Sobura

