100% administrative failure: Kiran Bedi on PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab | Latest India News





Former Pondicherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in the Punjab last week was a 100% administrative failure and a pre-planned plot. The plan to ambush the prime minister was unsuccessful. This is a 100% administrative failure. The prime minister of that country survived a horrific attack, Bedi said. The former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer also pointed out that the Punjab is close to the Pakistani border. There could have been a bomb under the bridge. I think this country narrowly escaped the murder of its number one leader, Bedi told the ANI news agency. Read also | SC appoints panel led by former judge to investigate Prime Minister Modi’s security breach Addressing the Congress-led government of Punjab, she said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Interior Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were responsible for the incident, and demanded the dismissal of the chief secretary of the State and the DGP. It is criminal negligence. They (chief secretary, DGP) must be made redundant … no pension, nothing. A criminal case should be registered against them, she added. On January 5, Prime Minister Modi was on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab, to lay the foundation stone for several development projects when his convoy was stranded on a bridge for 15-20 minutes as a group of farmers blocked it. the road, which was about 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala. The government of Punjab has already formed a high-level committee to investigate Modi’s security loopholes. Chief Minister Channi maintained that there was no threat to the prime minister’s security and said no demonstrators were seen within a mile of his convoy. Read also | Explanation: security of SC, SPG Act and PM Modi Earlier Wednesday, the Supreme Court appointed a five-member committee to investigate the security breach. The committee will be chaired by former judge SC Justice (retd) Indu Malhotra and will include the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Director General of Police Chandigarh, the Additional Director General of Police (Security ) Punjab, and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court as members.

