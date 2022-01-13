Jeff Bezos must miss Donald Trump





Keeping Score is a column that will appear periodically by Digital Commerce 360’s general editor, Don Davis, who has been covering e-commerce since 2007.

Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump haven’t had a lot of good things to say about each other, but it turns out the former president has arrived at the right time for the Bezoss company, Amazon.com Inc.

Trump turned off the lights on the antitrust division of the United States Department of Justice and disfigured the Federal Trade Commission so that big companies could largely do whatever they wanted while he was in office. And those four years have coincided with a massive increase in Amazon profits, mostly thanks to its successful Amazon Web Services cloud computing unit. And those profits have fueled a great expansion of Amazon’s reach in the lives of consumers.

There is now a new sheriff in the city of Washington. And the retail story of 2022 is likely to be how the threat of legal and regulatory action from trust-fervent President Joe Bidens forces Amazon to pull the sharp claws that have torn so many of the world’s competitors apart. retail in recent years.

One thing seems certain: Amazon can’t even consider the kind of acquisitions it made during the Trump years when it bought up high-end grocery chain Whole Foods Market, electronic doorbell maker Ring and the online prescription retailer Pillpack. The deals put Amazon directly into the important business of selling groceries and dispensing prescriptions, while providing a strong home security supplement to its Alexa-powered home speakers.

Such acquisitions will not occur under the watchful eye of FTC President Lina Kahn and DOJ antitrust chief Michael Kanter, two prominent legal critics of the power of big tech companies like Amazon.

How Amazon will withdraw its expansion plans

Amazon is smart enough to know it’s coming under scrutiny, and I see it responding in at least three ways this year:

Monitor himself carefully to ensure he does not copy successful products from Amazon Marketplace sellers. While there have only been a handful of strong examples of Amazon doing this, when you’re as successful as Amazon, that’s enough for a company to have a slew of negative headlines on the front page. Wall Street Journal on how the largest online retailer allegedly took advantage of sellers on its platform. Limit introductions of its private label products. It’s just too easy for antitrust authorities to claim that Amazon is using the data it sees on third-party sellers’ sales to create its own products. Private label is not a big deal for Amazon. And that goes against Amazon’s desire to attract more big brands to sell on its sites. Amazon could potentially phase out all of its private labels because they seem more problematic than they are worth. Suppress the many Chinese sellers on Amazon. The company has done it before, but the success of Chinese manufacturers and merchants in the Amazon marketplace leaves the company open to attack from American manufacturers seeking to protect their market, not to mention politicians seeking to be so tough on China. . Amazon needs to be careful here, as AWS has growing business in China, so it doesn’t want to upset Beijing by appearing blatantly anti-Chinese. But it will act swiftly against counterfeits and unlicensed counterfeits, as it has for years. It can make life a little easier for other Amazon sellers. Will the Biden administration break Amazon?

What I don’t see happening is for the federal government to succeed in dismantling Amazon in a major way. The most widely discussed remedy for reducing Amazon’s market power is to force the company to separate its market where 2 million merchants and external brands offer their products from Amazon’s retail site where the retailer is. line offers products that he owns.

It’s going to be a tough sell in the courts. For one thing, consumers love the wide selection they get on Amazon. In fact, this was the # 1 reason buyers cited for buying from Amazon in a Digital Commerce 360 ​​/ Bizrate Insights.

survey last summer.

On the other hand, so many competitors, including Walmart and Target, are emulating Amazon by opening their e-commerce sites to outside sellers who with each year it will be harder and harder to argue that Amazon should be singled out and prevented from exploiting a market when so many big rivals are doing the same.

The most powerful move federal authorities could make against Amazon would be to force the company to part ways with AWS, which has provided more than 60% of Amazon’s operating revenue since 2014, when Amazon started. to break out the results of the cloud computing divisions in its quarterly filings.

Without AWS, could Amazon have spent $ 1 trillion (according to the Bank of Americas estimate) over the past few years to become a major competitor of UPS and FedEx? Would it have been able to offer free next day, and increasingly same day, shipping to Amazon Prime members? I doubt.

The fact that Amazon has increased both its revenue and bottom line in recent years is the reason the company’s stock market value increased by over $ 1,000 billion during the Trump era. Without the profits from AWS, I doubt Wall Street would have been so enamored with Amazon.

Such forced divestment makes sense since a cloud computing company like AWS is not an integral part of running a retail business, even online. Many other competitors buy their cloud computing services from outside companies, increasingly from Microsoft and Google rather than competitor Amazon. There is no reason why Amazon should not become a customer of AWS or its competitors, rather than its owner.

It would be a bold step, and one which would seriously weaken Amazon and thus strengthen its competitors. And I don’t rule out that the anti-Amazon fanatics in Bidens will give it a try.

I don’t think that will be successful, at least not for years to come. Amazon lawyers would fight such action tooth and nail, and antitrust lawsuits against tech companies have a history that has spanned many years. Additionally, the Biden administration is keenly aware that US tech companies compete with big Chinese companies. They might be reluctant to weaken a company like Amazon that faces Chinese competitors like Alibaba and Tencent in e-commerce and cloud computing.

I guess AWS and the market stick with Amazon, and the main online retailer remains a tough competitor. It just won’t be as great, given that he’ll have to be on his best demeanor for the span of the Biden years.

Amazon will bide its time. And some of its executives and shareholders are probably hoping that Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2024 so that Amazon’s quest for world domination in retail can resume without regulatory constraints.

