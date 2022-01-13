For an authoritarian president, Kazakhstan is a warning

Even more than most crises, the events unfolding in Kazakhstan in recent days can be read in many ways. On one level, this clearly seems to have given Russian President Vladimir Putin another opportunity to regain control of areas lost to the Kremlin following the demise of the Soviet Union.

Moscow was able to accomplish this by falsely claiming that the unrest it helped quell in its Central Asian neighbor was another example of what it calls a “color revolution”. insidious West-backed destabilization plot.

On another level, the crisis reveals the astonishing geostrategic weakness of China in Central Asia. Even after decades of global economic growth and the construction of a new transcontinental railway across Kazakhstan connecting China to Europe, Beijing appears to have little significant political influence there. Over the past week, he has become a spectator as Moscow sends troops under the guise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, a regional organization she heads, to support President Kassym- Jomart Tokayev.

But it is Kazakhstan’s domestic politics that ironically has the broadest global relevance, although it is very obscure to most countries of the world due to the nature of the country: vast but geographically isolated and sparsely populated, and with only three decades of independence with respect to the Soviet Union.

More than anything else, the unrest in Kazakhstan, which spread last week from small western towns near the country’s oil-producing region to Astana, the commercial capital, where people stormed government buildings, underline a difficult situation that accompanies a strict authoritarian regime. The more power is vested in an individual, the more the transition to a successor inevitably becomes uncertain and precarious. Today, Moscow feels like it is regaining some of the lost imperial control by picking a winner in the contest between Kazakhstan’s past and present rulers and using its troops to back it up. But the same rule will one day hold for Putin’s possible succession, as well as for post-Xi Jinping China.

The most fundamental crisis of any monarchy, a system of government that has prevailed throughout most of human history, is the crisis of succession. One kingdom or one empire after another has been plunged into chaos or outright demise by the failure of the elites to agree on a successor. Often times this has not been brought about by anything more complicated than the absence of a male heir, which in most places has been the automatic choice to succeed a ruler. In other cases, the legitimacy of successors to the crown has been undermined by competing claims advanced by competing family lines. This is where monarchy most closely resembles modern politics. It suffices to substitute political clans for the lineages to begin to imagine how periods of great instability regularly follow the direction of domineering strongman-type rulers.

Longtime Kazakhstani leader Nursultan Nazarbayev attempted a historically familiar ploy to avoid this kind of mess when he stepped down in 2019, appointing a successor while he was still in good health and his authority in full force. undisputed. Nazarbayev’s ambition to die one day both rich and famous, a desire as old as the Pharaohs, was based on the idea of ​​retaining most of his power after officially leaving office, which involved ruling in the wings. However, at the first major sign of unrest in the country since his resignation – sparked by popular anger over a sudden rise in gasoline prices – this arrangement collapsed amid violence, and well-crafted plans to Nazarbayev failed.

Power concentrated in an individual directly undermines institutions, and it is the institutions – not personalities – on which political systems and indeed stability are built.

Nazarbayev’s project was anything but original. In fact, his most famous recent application took place in Russia itself, where Putin arranged to become prime minister in 2008 after already serving the two-term limit as almighty president. Putin, of course, returned to the presidency after that experience and has since invested considerable energy in amending his country’s constitutional arrangements to allow himself to remain in power indefinitely. That such an ingenious, if not devious, politician as Putin has resorted to such measures reveals that he knows he will find no real security in a true retreat. Equally important, however, what he may or may not have accepted is that there is no guarantee that the political system he designed will survive him for long after he is gone.

In fact, there are many reasons to believe that the more a power-centralizing authoritarian clings to power, the less likely his system, his ideals, and the class of cronies he surrounds himself with will survive politically. . This is because the power concentrated in an individual, no matter how smart or prudent he is, directly undermines institutions, and it is the institutions – not personalities – upon which political systems and indeed stability are. built.

In the 20th century, examples of warning of this truth abound, yet few die-hard authoritarians heed it. The belief in his ability to escape the pattern, to prove the exception to the rule, is seemingly overwhelming. The garbage pile of history in this genre is very diverse in political terms and includes Manuel Noriega of Panama, the Duvaliers of Haiti, the Shah of Iran, Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, and many more. None have been able to find a gracious way out of the throne, let alone one who has preserved their influence or historical prestige.

One of my favorite examples is Nicolae Ceausescu from Romania. Even after a week of turmoil in his country in the fall of 1989, at a time when regime after regime in Eastern Europe had been overthrown by popular uprisings in favor of democracy, Ceausescu, who had concentrated power between his hands to an unusual degree, felt it was impervious to calls for reform. Responding to protests in the country’s second-largest city, Timisoara, he delivered a speech outside the seat of parliament, a grandiose building for a powerless body.

In response to his opening greetings, the crowd shouted, “Down with Ceausescu! The dictator’s wife, who stood by his side, had never seen her husband’s authority publicly questioned and responded in shock, saying, “Silence! ”

“Shut up! Shut up!” Ceausescu whispered to him, not remembering that their voices were picked up by live microphones and broadcast across the nation. “Comrades! Sit quietly, he told the crowd. By the next morning, however, when crowds burst into the Central Committee building where Ceausescu had been hiding, the man who had ruled Romania with an iron fist for 24 years was missing. Ceausescu and his wife had fled by helicopter, but they were quickly captured and executed after a blitz trial, never really understanding what had happened to them.

The lessons of Kazakhstan apply to a large number of states in the world today, places whose politics come in very different flavors, but which share two characteristics: a strongly centralizing impulse to concentrate authority between the hands of one person, and an aversion to the formal and transparent mechanisms of succession. China, where Xi Jinping defeated the country’s informal succession system as much as Russia’s Putin, is an obvious place to watch for possible consequences. The same is true of little Rwanda under President Paul Kagame, a leader long lauded in the West, but whose personal authority knows few bounds.

There have always been people ready to praise authoritarianism on the pretext that it does not suffer in any way from the inefficiency and slowness of democracy. Whether they like it or not, these cheerleaders say, strong men and their diets can make a difference. It would be more convincing if there were a long list of examples of such leaders whose achievements have stood the test of time. What we have left, instead, is the rubble they leave behind when they leave.

Howard W. French is a career foreign correspondent and global affairs writer, and the author of five books, including the recently published “Born in the Dark: Africa, Africans and the Making of the Modern World. “ You can follow him on Twitter at @hofrench. His weekly WPR column appears every Wednesday.