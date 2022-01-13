UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after apologizing for attending the party during COVID-19 lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons in London on January 12.JESSICA TAYLOR / AFP / Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has built much of his political career on a strange ability to pull himself out of almost all scandals and come out unscathed. But that Teflon-like quality appears to be dwindling, with Mr Johnson now facing increasing calls to step down amid allegations he and his staff have repeatedly flouted COVID-19 restrictions by hosting a series party at the Prime Minister’s Office in Downing Street.

The scandal had been brewing for weeks amid a constant trickle of revelations about various social gatherings in Downing Street in 2020, as the country was in near total lockdown. Last month, one of Mr Johnson’s senior advisers, Allegra Stratton, resigned after a video was released of her joking about a party. Other photos have emerged showing Mr Johnson taking a Christmas quiz in 2020 and joining several colleagues on a terrace for wine and cheese that spring.

Everything escalated on Monday when an email from Mr Johnsons’ private secretary surfaced inviting more than 100 staff to a bring your own booze party in Downing Street on May 20, 2020. At the time, the COVID-19 regulations banned social gatherings and restricted people to meeting a single person from another household outside. Around 30 people are said to have attended the party, including the prime minister and his wife.

Mr Johnson tried to push back the controversy by insisting that no rules had been broken and appointing a senior official, Sue Gray, to investigate the allegations. But after days of avoiding questions about the May 20 rally, Mr Johnson issued a lengthy apology on Wednesday in a statement in the House of Commons.

I want to apologize, he told MPs. After acknowledging the many sacrifices people made during the pandemic, he added:

He confirmed he attended the party for 25 minutes to thank the staff, but said he believed it was a business event, which would have been allowed under the rules in force at the time. Looking back, I should have sent everyone back inside, he says. I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognized that even if it could technically have been said to fall under the directive, there would be millions and millions of people who just wouldn’t see it. in this way.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday issued a ‘heartfelt apology’ for attending a ‘bring your own booze’ rally at his official residence during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown, as opponents said he had to to resign. Olivia Chan reports. Reuters

He added that while Ms Grays’ investigation was underway, I learned enough to know that there were things we just didn’t get right and that I needed to take responsibility for. .

His comments did little to allay calls for his resignation or the unease of some Conservative MPs.

Mr Johnson’s defense that he didn’t realize he was at a party is so ludicrous that it is in fact offensive to the British public, said Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer. He was eventually forced to admit what everyone knew: that when the whole country was locked up he had drunken parties in Downing Street. Is he now going to do the right thing and quit?

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale described Mr Johnson as a walking dead man.

Unfortunately, what the Prime Minister said today leaves people like me in an impossible situation, he told BBC Radio. We now know that the Prime Minister spent 25 minutes at what was very clearly a party. It means he misled the House.

Tory leader in Scotland, Douglas Ross, has said Mr Johnson must resign. I said [Tuesday] if the Prime Minister attended this rally, party, event in Downing Street on May 20, then he could not continue as Prime Minister. It is therefore with regret that I must say that its position is no longer tenable.

Mr Ross told Sky News on Wednesday. I spoke to the PM this afternoon and explained my reasons and explained my position to him.

But other Tories hailed Mr Johnson’s apology and said it was unlikely to force him to leave. I think when someone apologizes like that, reasonable people accept the apology, Tory MP Christopher Chope said.

Health experts said the controversy had undermined public confidence in governments’ handling of the pandemic and could weaken attempts to tighten restrictions. Like most countries, Britain has seen a massive increase in infections from the Omicron variant, and hospital admissions have risen sharply. So far, the government has maintained fairly limited restrictions on social movements, and the number of daily cases has started to decline. But experts warn that could change and tougher measures may become necessary.

The negative impact that controversies like the current alleged Downing Street garden party can have on public confidence in government cannot be underestimated, said Simon Williams, senior lecturer in people and organizations at the University from Swansea. Research has shown that trust is one of the most important predictors of whether people are following COVID rules and advice.

Conservative MPs have shown little reluctance in the past to overthrow their leaders. Under party rules, a group comprising just 15 percent of Tory MPs in the current House, which would be 54, can ask the leader for a confidence vote. If that vote were called and Mr Johnson failed to secure 50% support from all Tory MPs, he would have to step down.

But even winning a vote of confidence is not always enough. In 2019, Theresa May was kicked out by backbench MPs, even though Hang won a confidence vote seven months earlier.

It is far from clear whether Mr Johnson will face this kind of rebellion or whether the public is fully engaged in the scandal. Recent opinion polls have given Labor a lead over the Tories, but the Tories recently narrowed the gap to five points. And an election is not scheduled until May 2024.

