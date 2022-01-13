Indonesian President Announces Free COVID Booster Jabs For All Citizens Amid Omicron Fears





Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that booster shots would be provided free of charge to all citizens, with the elderly and vulnerable groups given priority, to curb the spread of the highly transmissible virus Omicron variant within the country. I made the decision to make the booster shots free for every Indonesian citizen as public safety remains the top priority, the president, commonly known as Jokowi, said in a statement. video posted on his Twitter account. Booster injections were initially free for health workers, the elderly, and welfare recipients, while others had to pay for the booster. Although the government has not set an official price for the recall, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin estimates it will cost less than Rp 300,000 ($ 21). A coalition of civil society in Indonesia, made up of several non-governmental organizations, called on the government to drop the paid booster vaccine policy, saying it would hamper equal rights, according to local media Tempo.coreported. They claimed that there had been reports of citizens unable to obtain vaccines, with at least 308 reports being made to groups about difficulties in enrolling in the national immunization program and not having access to information on the vaccination. vaccine availability. Jokowi announced that all citizens will now be able to get the booster vaccines for free amid increasing cases of Omicron in the country. Indonesia has detected a total of 414 cases of Omicron as of January 10, including 31 cases of local transmission, most of whom are international travelers and fully vaccinated. The country reported 802 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest in nearly three months. Senior Cabinet Minister Luhut Panjaitan said the numbers could peak in February. The deployment of the booster, for which the Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Zifivax vaccines made in China have been approved, is taking place in parallel with the main coronavirus vaccination program. The government has pledged to vaccinate more than 208 million of its 270 million people, but less than 56% of that target population has so far received two injections of the coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Health. The booster injections will be given as half doses, in which Sinovac recipients will receive a half dose of Pfizer vaccine, and AstraZeneca recipients will receive a half dose of Moderna vaccine as a booster. Those who have received the Sinovac vaccine may also be given the Zifivax vaccine as a booster. Reuters contributed to this report. To follow Aldgra Fredly is a Malaysia-based freelance writer covering Asia-Pacific news for The Epoch Times.

