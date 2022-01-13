PM Modi inaugurates 11 medical schools in Tamil Nadu: La Tribune Inde





Tribune press service New Delhi, January 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the number of medical schools in India increased by 54%, from 387 in 2014 to 596 today. Today it inaugurated 11 new medical schools and a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Tamil Nadu by videoconference. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin was present on the occasion. The Prime Minister said that with today’s inaugurations, the health of the society was strengthened and, at the same time, the connection of people with their culture was strengthened. Colleges are being established in Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri districts of Tamil Nadu. The prime minister said undergraduate and postgraduate places in medicine have increased over the past eight years. “In 2014, our country had around 82,000 UG and PG medical seats. This number has risen to around 1.48 lakh, an increase of around 80%, ”the prime minister said, adding that the number of AIIMS had increased from seven in 2014 to 22 today. “The future will belong to companies that invest in health. The government has made many reforms in the sector, ”Prime Minister Modi said. “Compete and conquer is the mantra of the new India” “Competing and conquering is the mantra of the new India with young people writing the code for global prosperity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday on the occasion of the 25th National Youth Day, celebrated annually to mark the anniversary of the birth of Swami Vivekananda. Addressing the virtual event, the Prime Minister said, “India is entering the golden age of start-ups that harness the strength of Indian youth.

