PM Modi inaugurates 11 new medical schools in Tamil Nadu





Chief Minister Stalin reiterates states’ stance against NEETs, calls on prime minister to consider request favorably



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 11 new government medical schools in Tamil Nadu. The new colleges at Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar, would accommodate 1,450 MBBS students per year. On this occasion, Chief Minister MP Stalin reiterated Tamil Nadus’ position against medical admissions based on the National Admission and Admission Test (NEET), and called on Mr. Modi to allow admissions on the basis of class XII scores. The total building cost for these colleges, shared by central and state governments, is 4,080 crore. The share of central governments was 2,145 crore and that of state governments was 1,934.6 crore. While Governor RN Ravi took part in Raj Bhavan’s virtual event, Union Minister for Family Health and Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister of Public Works EV Hairy, Minister of Industry Thangam Thennarasu (also holding official Tamil language and Tamil culture portfolio) and Minister of Health Ma. Subramanian participated in the virtual event of the Secretariat. Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris and Virudhunagar medical schools are reportedly hosting 150 students annually, while other colleges would have 100. Each of these colleges would have 33 departments with basic facilities like a dissection room, labs, skill labs, a central library, lecture halls, and examination rooms, among others. They would also have homes and residential quarters for boys and girls, and quarters for teachers. Each of these hospitals would have an emergency department, an intensive medical care unit, an intensive cardiac care unit, a surgical intensive care unit, a pediatric intensive care unit, a neonatal intensive care unit, a nursing unit. intensive care units for sick newborns and an obstetric intensive care unit, among others. The 33 departments of each of these colleges are anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, microbiology, pharmacology, forensic medicine, community medicine, general medicine, pediatrics, tuberculosis and lung disease, DVL, psychiatry, general surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, ENT, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Anesthesia, Radiology, Central emergency, Medical education unit, Audiovisual aids, Central library, Blood bank, OG ICU, Emergency medicine, Administrative unit, CSSD, Laundry, Physical medicine and Rehabilitation. As of March 31, 2021, the student capacity for MBBS courses in government medical institutions was 3,550. New CICT campus Prime Minister Modi also virtually inaugurated the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) with state-of-the-art infrastructure at Perumbakkam near Chennai, built at a cost of 24 crore.

