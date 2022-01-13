Boris Johnson and the bizarre oblivion of the elites to their own pandemic indecency





British politics are different. While US politicians tend to keep their jobs until they are charged with actual crimes, and sometimes even after, UK officials are routinely forced to leave or resign for relatively minor errors of behavior or judgment. . This is why British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a conservative, is in more trouble than a US president would be in his place. Wednesday it apologized in Parliament for attending a cocktail party at his Downing Street residence in May 2020, when Britons faced strict COVID-19 restrictions against socialization. Although the story has been circulating for weeks, Johnson has attempted to postpone questions about the incident until an internal investigation is completed. His recent statement is an attempt to limit the damage as public opinion continues to turn against him. Despite his growing unpopularity, Johnson is unlikely to be ousted by his party, which includes no obvious successor. But his situation should be a warning to public figures around the world who still don’t understand why so many people are so angry with lockdowns, school closures, mask demands and other health mandates. public. It is simply not about the actual psychological, logistical and economic costs as they are. On the contrary, many of us are enraged by the feeling that there is one rule for the rich and the powerful and one for everyone else. Technical excuses, like Johnson’s claim that he believed the party was a (permitted) work event rather than a (prohibited) social occasion, just aren’t enough. And it doesn’t have to be that way. An older generation of leaders made a point of sharing the hardships of their people even when they could have avoided those burdens. The most damning indictment of Johnson’s conduct is not the rhetoric of Labor leader Keir Starmer, who tries to use Johnson’s mistakes to revive the fortunes of his own demoralized party. These are photographs of Queen Elizabeth seated masked and alone at the 2021 funeral of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years. CORRECTION: A previous version of this post distorted the holiday month. It has been corrected. We regret the error.

