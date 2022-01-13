Trump abruptly ends NPR interview after reporter grilled him over election lies





Washington – Former President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep after the reporter repeatedly pressured him over his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Before hanging up nine minutes after what was to be a 15-minute interview, the former president insisted that the only way to have a fair election in the future is to “solve the problem of the presidential election. rigged of 2020 “. Trump also lambasted GOP Senator Mike Rounds, who called Sunday’s 2020 election “just, as fair as we’ve seen it” and said Republicans failed to win the presidency.

Speaking to NPR, Trump said Rounds was “totally wrong” and that Republican senators were not backing him “because Mitch McConnell is a loser.”

Inskeep cited federal judges who spoke out against Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the results after the 2020 election, as well as remarks from his lawyers who told courts they were not claiming there was had fraud. He then asked Trump about his potential approvals in the 2022 midterm election, in which case Trump cut the interview short:

NPR: If I can just get to the question, are you telling Republicans in 2022 that they have to stand up for your cause in the last election in order to get your support? Is it an absolute?

TRUMP: They’ll do whatever they want. Whatever they have to do, they will. … People have no idea how big this problem is and they don’t want it to happen again. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen and they don’t want it to happen again. The only way that this will not happen again is to solve the problem of the rigged presidential election of 2020.

NPR: Mr. President, if I …

TRUMP: So Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

NPR: Whoa, whoa, whoa, I have another question. I want to ask about a court hearing yesterday January 6th. Judge Amit Mehta – He’s gone. OKAY.

NPR said he had requested an interview with Trump for six years. Since leaving office, the former president has mostly accepted interviews with friendly right-wing media like Newsmax.

The ex-president’s remarks come after President Biden gave a forceful speech on Jan.6, reiterating that he is the rightful president and denouncing Trump’s “network of lies.” According to a December CBS News poll, 82% of Trump voters don’t think Biden is the legitimate winner in the 2020 presidential election.

New Trends

Catherine watson

Kathryn Watson is political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, DC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-npr-interview-election-falsehoods/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos