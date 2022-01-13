Politics
China’s GDP: five things to watch before Xis pushes for a third term
China to release estimates of fourth-quarter and full-year gross domestic product growth on Monday at a critical economic and political turning point for President Xi Jinping, as he seeks an unprecedented third term as Party leader Communist, army and government.
The party’s political bureau stressed last month the importance of stabilizing the economy and the financial system, which have been rocked by a slowdown in the real estate sector. But he has signaled no intention to abandon the policies that led to flaws at Evergrande and other big developers.
Finding a balance between stability and fiscal discipline will test Xi’s economic team, led by Vice Premier Liu He, over the coming months.
Here are five things to watch out for when exiting.
Will quarter-over-quarter growth be close to zero or greater than 1%?
On a quarterly basis, the Chinese economy grew only 0.2 percent in the first and third quarters of last year and 1.2 percent in the second quarter.
The quarter-over-quarter figure is a much more accurate measure of the health of the economy than the overall year-over-year numbers, which fell and then rose due to the Covid-19 pandemic .
Full-year growth for 2021 is expected to significantly exceed the official 6% target. But another weak quarterly reading will put pressure on Liu and the central bank, which he actually controls as the head of the government’s financial stability and development committee, to do more to spur growth.
Does the outlook for the real estate sector continue to deteriorate or stabilize?
Real estate prices in China’s 70 largest cities fell 0.3% in November from October, the largest monthly drop in nearly six years.
This is in line with Xi’s pledge to bring “common prosperity” to one of the world’s most unequal countries in terms of the distribution of wealth. But it could also trigger unintended economic consequences if they drop too quickly.
The sector is estimated to represent more than a quarter of total economic output. Its woes in recent months have resulted in a slowdown in capital investment, which rose 5.2% year-on-year from January to November.
This has been slower than expected and well below the 7.3% figure since the start of the year for September, when it became clear that the leverage limits imposed on developers in 2020 were likely to fall. push Evergrande into default.
Is the party’s zero Covid strategy sustainable or on the verge of inflicting unacceptable costs on the economy?
China’s export sector has performed well since the coronavirus was effectively contained in the first half of 2020. Periodic closures in critical manufacturing areas and major ports to contain local clusters have not hurt overall export growth, which has always been strong.
But that could change as the more transmissible Omicron variant threatens to trigger more and more lockdowns, which along with the real estate slowdown have weakened consumer sentiment. Retail sales rose only 3.9% in November year-on-year, well below consensus forecast for growth of 4.7%.
This week Xi’an, a provincial capital with a population of 13 million, and two smaller cities are under full lockdown. Two other major cities, Tianjin and Shenzhen, are applying partial closures to facilitate city-wide testing.
The party is unlikely to relax its hard-line approach to controlling the pandemic, however, until a party congress – likely to meet in October or November – formally approves Xi’s third term.
Will the increasing pressure on the Chinese economy lead to a more aggressive monetary policy response?
China’s central bank cut its benchmark prime rate for one-year loans for the first time since April 2020, but only by 5 basis points. It also did not change the five-year benchmark used to price mortgages.
The People’s Bank of China preferred to use targeted cuts in reserve rates to attempt to channel credit to advantaged sectors of the economy, such as agriculture and high-tech manufacturing, rather than resorting to ” flood-type incentives ”that would undermine his efforts. in recent years to curb high levels of debt.
Will China’s peak population come sooner than expected?
The National Bureau of Statistics is expected to announce its preliminary estimate of the country’s birth rate in 2021 – or the number of births per 1,000 people. This rate fell to 8.5 in 2020 from 10.5 the year before, the first time the rate has fallen below 10.
China registered 12 million births, its lowest total in nearly 60 years, in 2020.
