Trump slams politicians who won’t say they received booster shots





NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump criticizes politicians who refuse to say whether they have received COVID-19 booster shots as being without guts.

You have to say it. Whether you have it or not, say it, Trump said in an interview that aired Tuesday night on the conservative One America News Network.

Trump, who was booed last month by supporters after revealing he had received a booster, has raised his voice in calling out to those who have questioned the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. It’s a change of posture for Trump as he contemplates another run for the White House and faces potential competition from a long list of possible Republican challengers.

Even though the vaccines were developed during the Trump administration, they remain deeply unpopular with large segments of the Republican base, fueled in part by widespread disinformation. Trump, during his tenure, consistently downplayed the risk posed by COVID-19 and he received his vaccine in private, even though other members of his administration were vaccinated in public to help build confidence in the hits.

Well, I took it. I got the callback, Trump said in the interview. I watched a few politicians being interviewed and one of the questions was, did you get the recall? …. And they, oh, oh, they answer it like in other words, the answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it. Because they have no guts.

Trump did not name names and his spokespersons did not immediately answer questions about the politicians he was referring to. But Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a rising Republican star who is often mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, notably declined to say whether he had received a recall.

So I did everything I did, the normal shot. And, you know, at the end of the day, it’s people’s individual decisions about what to do, DeSantis told Fox News Channel host Maria Bartiromo last month.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Many House Republicans, including key Trump allies, have also refused to disclose their immunization status. Some, like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are open to their refusal to get it.

By criticizing other politicians reluctant to disclose their vaccination status, Trump appears to seek to turn the gunfire into a political stake that allows him to promote the success of his administrations by facilitating their development while creating a contrast to other possible candidates. of GOP 2024 loath to disrupt the grassroots.

In recent weeks, the highly contagious variant of omicron has led to record numbers of cases, overwhelmed hospitals and disrupted essential services due to staff shortages. The booster has been shown to significantly boost immune protection against the variant, and the White House Biden urged Americans to take the photos.

In an interview last month, Trump appeared to acknowledge the risk many of his supporters are taking by not getting the vaccine, although he has repeatedly said he is against having to be vaccinated.

It would devastate the country far beyond what it is now. Take credit for it. Take credit for it. … don’t let them win. Let’s not take it off, “he said in December during an appearance with former Fox News host Bill OReilly when Trump first revealed he received the booster and was booed. by some in the crowd.

In an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens, Trump highlighted how vaccines work in preventing hospitalizations and serious illness.

The people who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take their vaccine, ”he told her. People don’t die when they get vaccinated.

Owens, a longtime Trump supporter, then sought to undermine Trump’s support for vaccines in the interview by highlighting his age, 75.

But in the OAN interview, Trump did not give in.

The point is, I think the vaccine saved tens of millions of people around the world. I had absolutely no side effects, ”he said. Nonetheless, he reiterated his opinion that young people, for whom serious complications from the virus are rare, should not be vaccinated, even though health officials have urged all eligible to get the vaccine. blows.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October 2020, weeks before the presidential election, and received treatment with monoclonal antibodies.

