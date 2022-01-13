Punjabic Congress High Command CM Plotted To Kill Prime Minister Modi Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma





Image Source: PTI The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, interacts with the media during the budget session of the State Legislature in Guwahati. Strong points Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Alleged Congressional High Command and Punjab CM Conspired to Kill Prime Minister

Sarma says CM Charanjit Channi should be arrested for role in alleged plot

Sarma claimed that statements by Congressional leaders following the incident indicated that they were aware of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke on Thursday about the security breach of Prime Minister Modi in Punjab and cited an undercover operation as alleged that the voice of Punjab CID DSP Sukhdev Singh was recorded in which he spoke to a senior SSP official on January 2 about the conspiracy. When the incident took place on January 5, the CID gave details of the matter to senior officials. In the undercover operation, he (Punjab CID DSP Sukhdev Singh) also says that the whole protest was organized by Khalistani supporters, that they were not farmers, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Congressional high command and its Punjab counterpart conspired to assassinate the prime minister through the security breach on January 5 while Narendra Modi was visiting the northern state . He demanded that Charanjit Singh Channi, the chief minister of the Punjab, be arrested for his role in the alleged plot. Addressing a press conference, Sarma said: “All the evidence clearly shows that the Congressional High Command and the Punjab CM conspired to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sarma also claimed that statements by congressional leaders following the incident indicated that they were aware of the “conspiracy”. Prime Minister Modi, who landed in Bathinda, Punjab on January 5 and had to take the road to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur due to bad weather on Wednesday, was stranded on an airlift for 15 to 20 minutes due to a blockade imposed by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Office has described as a major flaw in its security. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Congressional government in the Punjab saying, “The breach of the security of Prime Minister Modi during his visit to the Punjab was a pre-sponsored plot. The government of Punjab did not follow protocol. they ignored all of this. Congress should apologize to the country. “ READ ALSO |Punjab 2022 election: Sidhu calls Kejriwal a ‘political tourist’, says AAP campaign and agenda are a joke READ ALSO |Punjab Prime Minister Modi’s security breached: Lawyers receive international calls asking them not to help Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/congress-high-command-punjab-cm-conspired-to-kill-pm-modi-assam-himanta-biswa-sarma-2022-01-12-754133 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos