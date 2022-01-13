UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

Photo shows Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie and two other people at a table with cheese and wine.

London:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday offered a “heartfelt apology” for attending a lockdown violation party held in his Downing Street garden, but deflected calls for resignation as the opposition leader l called it “a man without shame”.

Breaking his silence on the latest in a series of allegations of misconduct at the highest level, Johnson said he viewed the drunken May 2020 meeting as a professional event for Downing Street staff.

He added that he didn’t appreciate what it would look like for millions of Britons who abided by Covid rules, even missing out on saying goodbye to dying loved ones.

“And to them and to this House, I offer my sincere apologies,” Johnson said during a stormy question-and-answer session in the House of Commons.

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labor Party, called the apology “worthless” and mocked Johnson for speaking out late after “months of deception and deception”.

“Is he going to do the right thing now and quit?” Starmer said, demanding the head of the Tory leader for the first time and arguing: “The prime minister is a man without shame.”

Even some on his side want Johnson to leave, but in response to Starmer he urged all parties to wait for the findings of an internal investigation he ordered by a senior official.

There has been a wave of accusations regarding Downing Street parties staged during the 2020 closings that have harassed Johnson since late last year, sparking public anger and dropping poll scores.

Lisa Wilkie was forced to film her brother dying of Covid in intensive care in May 2020 because her mother was not allowed to go to hospital under the restrictions.

“People died playing by the rules, and they broke those rules to get a bottle of wine,” Wilkie told the BBC in tears.

‘Do the right thing’

The prime minister had blocked the issue since an email leaked Monday evening in which a senior official invited more than 100 colleagues to the May 20, 2020 event, encouraging them to “bring your own booze”.

Johnson and his wife Carrie both attended the rally, according to anonymous witnesses quoted in the media, escalating anger even among party colleagues.

“If the Prime Minister knowingly attended a party, I don’t see how he could survive, having accepted resignations for much less,” Tory lawmaker Nigel Mills told the BBC earlier.

The event occurred when the government ordered members of the public not to assemble, even outdoors, and strict restrictions were in place on social mix, including at funerals.

Back then, police fined those who broke the rules and had the ability to prosecute repeat or flagrant violators.

Hannah Brady, whose father’s death certificate was signed on May 20, 2020, wrote an open letter with other bereaved families Johnson has personally met, urging him to “do the right thing” and explain this that happened.

Weak

Even the front pages of newspapers that normally support Johnson and the Tories were damning.

“Is the party over for PM?” “Asked the successful Daily Mail, while the Daily Telegraph headline read” Johnson loses Tory support. “

“It’s my birthday and I’ll keep a low profile if I want to,” mocked the tabloid The Sun.

Johnson had hoped to start the new year over again, leaving behind accusations of parties breaking the lockdown and separate allegations of cronyism and corruption that contributed to a shocking election defeat for the Tories ahead of Christmas.

Meanwhile, London Metropolitan Police said they had been in contact with the Cabinet Office over the May 2020 rally, citing the possibility of a more serious criminal investigation.

The current fury seemed to be increasingly unbearable for conservative lawmakers.

“How do you defend the indefensible? You can’t!” Tory MP Christian Wakeford tweeted on Wednesday.

“It’s embarrassing and the worst part is that it further erodes confidence in politics when it is already weak.”

