Indonesia rolls out booster shots, amid fears of Omicron spread





JAKARTA, Jan.12 (Reuters) – Indonesia on Wednesday launched its COVID-19 recall program for the general public, as the world’s fourth most populous country hit a nearly three-month high as part of the ramp-up of the Omicron variant. Elderly and immunocompromised residents, who are a priority in the program, have lined up at local health centers to bolster their defenses against a virus that has infected more than 4 million Indonesians. “I feel more secure,” Nurlaeni, 77, said after receiving her recall on Wednesday morning. “There are more Omicron now, so I feel relieved.” Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “For me, for my family, it will protect our health,” admitted Rosita Wati, 62, also in the queue. “Our immunity will be better.” The booster’s rollout comes amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant in Indonesia, a densely populated developing country that was hit by a crippling Delta wave in July. A woman receives a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine as the country launches the general public booster vaccination program amid the rise of the Omicron variant in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 12, 2022. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan Read more Indonesia recorded 802 new cases on Tuesday, the highest in nearly three months, with Senior Minister Luhut Panjaitan saying the numbers could peak in February. President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday that the boosters will be offered free of charge to all eligible people, after the initial discussion over billing the boosters sparked controversy. The roll-out of the booster, for which the Sinovac, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Zifivax vaccines have been approved, is running alongside the main COVID-19 vaccination program. Indonesia has pledged to vaccinate more than 208 million of its 270 million people, but less than 56% of that target population has so far received two injections of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Experts say vaccine reluctance and logistics in the sprawling archipelago have slowed distribution. The booster shots in Indonesia will be given in half doses, in line with studies that have confirmed the effectiveness of this dose, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Heru Asprihanto and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Gerry Doyle Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

