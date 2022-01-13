China to second test entire city of 14 million people for COVID, suspend trains, buses

Tianjin’s population of 14 million will need to be tested for COVID-19 for the second time, as nearly 100 new cases were reported on Sunday.

The cases were found during initial screenings carried out throughout the Chinese city. A total of 97 cases have been recorded, more are expected to be discovered in the coming days. About 12 million tests have already been distributed and 7.8 million of them have been returned with samples. All citizens have been ordered to take shelter in place while the investigation continues.

The epidemic could pose a major problem for a major event. Tianjin is only an hour from Beijing, where the Winter Olympics are still scheduled to start on February 4. With high-speed trains and buses now suspended, it is not clear whether the outbreak could spread to the host city.

Hong Kong recently closed schools and banned inbound flights from several countries, including the United States, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. A total of 166 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered Tuesday in China, which has 3,476 active cases.

Also in the north, two students who traveled earlier this month by train from Tianjin tested positive for the virus on Wednesday in Dalian City, city officials said. There was no word on the variant they had contracted.

The Omicron variant spreads even more easily than other strains of coronavirus and has already become dominant in many countries. It also infects more easily those who are vaccinated or who have already been infected with other versions of the virus. However, early studies show that Omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than the Delta variant, and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

Authorities also last week announced an inspection in Henan by Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, who called for enhanced measures to prevent the spread of the Delta and Omicron variants. COVID-19 has spread to three cities in the province, including Yuzhou, Anyang and the provincial capital Zhengzhou, causing travel bans and varying levels of lockdown.

“It is necessary to do a good job to secure the basic needs of people in closed and controlled communities, to ensure the basic medical needs of the population during the epidemic period and to ensure that the demands of the population can be met and resolved in a timely manner, ”Sun said.

Some Xi’an residents have complained about their inability to obtain food and other essentials.

China has fired or punished a number of officials for failing to meet their pandemic response duties, including failing to prevent new infections. On Wednesday, Anyang authorities cited 61 government departments and 11 officials in breach. The penalties ranged from verbal warnings to dismissal, according to a municipal government notice.

Ensuring that the Olympics are free from any epidemic is a major concern of the ruling Communist Party. Athletes, officials and journalists operate in a closed bubble to prevent them from coming into contact with the general public from their arrival in Beijing until their departure. If they are fully vaccinated, they will not have to undergo the standard 21-day quarantine.

In addition, the International Olympic Committee issued a document advising participants to avoid crowded places such as bars and restaurants and to avoid physical contact with others five days before departure.

Participants are required to provide two negative PCR tests before traveling and will be tested twice a day while in China.

Participants should “absolutely not let their guard down” even after testing negative, the IOC said.

China has banned fans from outside the country from attending and it appears Beijing is planning to hand out only a small number of tickets to carefully selected spectators.

Along with lockdowns, China has used mask warrants and detailed case tracking to limit major outbreaks.

It has vaccinated nearly 85% of its population, according to Our World in Data. The vaccines have helped reduce the severity of the disease, although Chinese vaccines are considered less effective than those used elsewhere.

The country has reported 4,636 deaths among a total of 104,189 cases since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in China in late 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.