PM Modi to interact with CMs on the Covid-19 situation in India today | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday about the current coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country amid an upsurge in infections from the Omicron variant, according to people close to the case. He will interact with chief ministers at 4:30 p.m. via video conference, the people named above said. The meeting is expected to take place as India approaches 250,000 daily infections in the new wave of Covid largely due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The rapid rise in Covid-19 cases has prompted authorities to impose new restrictions, including a nighttime curfew and a ban on large gatherings. The Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting last week to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, the ongoing readiness of the health system, the status of the vaccination campaign and the public health implications of the Omicron variant. During the meeting, the Health Secretary made a detailed presentation on the global increase in Covid cases, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Center urges states to maintain 48-hour buffer stock of oxygen in all hospitals Prime Minister Modi called on officials to coordinate with states regarding the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He called on officials to continue intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting higher cases and to provide the necessary technical support to states reporting higher cases. India expanded the vaccination campaign for adolescents aged 15 to 18 and began administering precautionary doses to healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly with co-morbidities. Prime Minister Modi urged authorities to further accelerate the vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode. He said a meeting with chief ministers should be called to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response. The prime minister also spoke of the importance of continued scientific research in testing, vaccines and pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing, as the virus is continually evolving, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. . India reported 246,912 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 36,317,422, according to the HT Covid-19 dashboard.

