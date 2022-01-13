The Guardian’s Perspective on Boris Johnson’s Defense of Apology: So begins an era of political chaos | Editorial





THEOnce again, the country finds itself crippled by a crisis in the Conservative Party. Conservative MPs bet on Boris Johnson’s personality to benefit from his Brexit references. In 2019, Mr Johnson led his party to victory in the general election. But that bet didn’t pay off afterwards because of who he is: an incompetent thug, disloyal to almost everyone except himself. His government has stumbled from crisis to crisis in recent months, ruining its authority. Mr Johnson deals with scandals by crouching down and waiting for the storm to die out on its own. This is the approach he took on Wednesday. After weeks of dodging questions, Mr Johnson issued an apology and defense for spending 25 minutes on a drunken night in May 2020 for dozens of people in Downing Street Garden in violation of the law during the first Covid lockdown. However, the Conservative leader used legal wording to imply that he considered it work at the time. It was not a plausible rebuttal, and will not wash off with the public. Voters are sure to think Mr Johnson was at an illegal No 10 garden party when their loved ones died alone in hospitals. Lockdown regulations were in place to protect the public and crush the spread of the virus in an unvaccinated population. There could not be one rule for the public and another for the Prime Minister. However, voters have no immediate option to kick Mr Johnson out of Downing Street. If the Prime Minister’s apology is genuine, he should come to terms with breaking the law. He almost certainly lied in parliament and cheated voters for weeks. There must be a price. Labor and the Lib Dems have called for his departure. Mr Johnson is not the type to resign. The police could impose a fine. It would be a matter of resignation for a prime minister. If Mr Johnson was safe in his job, he might ignore it. But it is not. Instead, the Prime Minister sought refuge behind the investigation led by Sue Gray, a senior Cabinet Office official. Perhaps it is because Ms Gray is unlikely to comment on Mr Johnson’s defense that he thought the people drinking in garden # 10 were at a business event. Ms Gray is more likely to resign because she believed Mr Johnson was not taking his investigation seriously than the PM would step aside due to his findings. Mr Johnson can be removed from office by Tory MPs and they are the ones who need an acceptable explanation by May 2020 to appease angry voters. The odds of Conservative backbenchers changing leaders diminish as their re-election increases. While 15% of the parliamentary party could trigger a vote of no confidence against Mr Johnson, he will be safe for 12 months if he has 180 deputies support him. Many are in open revolt. Hours after his statement, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for Mr Johnson’s resignation. A backbench MP, William Wragg, followed suit. The irony is that Mr Johnson was elected to end an era of political chaos that began with the 2016 referendum on EU membership. However, its shortcomings ensured that conservative rebellions will now be part of politics. Factions are now vying for party supremacy amid post-pandemic squabbles over net zero and Brexit. Mr Johnson is no doubt hoping to fight the local Mays election as a Tory leader. But it is now clear that the Prime Minister has seriously betrayed the nation’s confidence at a time of national crisis. If he stays in Downing Street, it will only intensify divisions in Britain over how to run the economy and run the country.

