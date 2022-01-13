Trump ends NPR interview after pressured to call for election





Former President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with National Public Radio after the outlet questioned him about his repeated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him by voter fraud.

The interview, which NPR announced to have lasted six years, was scheduled to last 15 minutes, but lasted just over nine minutes as “Morning Edition” host Steve Inskeep lobbied the former president on the election result. The interview was posted on the NPR website on Wednesday morning.

Inskeep pointed to comments from Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said over the weekend that Trump simply did not win the election.

Rounds is wrong on that, totally wrong, Trump said. “If you look at the numbers, if you look at the discoveries in Arizona, if you look at what’s going on in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, by the way and take a look at Wisconsin, they find things that nobody thought possible. It was a corrupt election.

Inskeep then pointed out that the founder of CyberNinjas – a company that helped conduct a vote audit in Maricopa County, Arizona – said he found no major issues with the ballots that would have changed the ‘election.

The interview with Trump was supposed to last 15 minutes, but the former president hung up after just over nine hours.REUTERS / Jim Bourg / File Photo

The ballots may match, but look at the ballots themselves, Trump said. The number of ballots does not mean anything. Its who signed the ballots, where the ballots come from. What you really need to do in this report is review the findings. And the results are devastating for Arizona.

Inskeep persisted, noting that Republican officials in Arizona and other states accepted the results when no evidence of fraud was found.

Trump pushed back by questioning whether there were more votes than voters in Detroit and Philadelphia, a claim Inskeep quickly dismissed as “not true” and “a first report that was corrected over late”.

Inskeep pointed out that an audit of Maricopa County by the CyberNinjas company found no major issues with the ballots that would have changed the election. NPR

Well take a look at it, ”Trump growled. “You take a look at Detroit. In fact, they even had a hard time getting people to sign because it was so lopsided. They said it was out of balance. So you take a look. You know the real truth, Steve, and this election was a rigged election.

As the interview continued, Trump seemed increasingly agitated, speaking several times about Inskeep.

Let me ask you this question. How come Biden couldn’t attract 20 people for a crowd? How is it that by the time he went to speak in different places, no one came to look at him, but all of a sudden he got 80 million votes? Nobody believes that, Steve. No one believes him, Trump said at one point.

Towards the end of the interview, Inskeep urged the former president on how Republicans can get his approval in 2022.

They’re going to do whatever they want to do whatever they have to do, they’re going to do, Trump said. “But those who are smart, those who know, take a look. Again you watch how governor candidate Kari Lake is doing [in Arizona]. She is very big on this issue. She leads a lot. People have no idea how big this problem is and they don’t want it to happen again. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen and they don’t want it to happen again. “

Republicans like Senator Mike Rounds have backed away from Trump’s election fraud allegations.AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, Pool, File

I want Inskeep tried to say while Trump continued.

And the only way that this won’t happen again is to solve the problem of the rigged presidential election of 2020.

Mr. President, if I – the reporter tried again.

So Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate it, Trump said before hanging up.

Following the interview, NPR stressed that Trump “has no evidence of widespread fraud that caused him to lose the election.”

Since the election, Trump has used rallies, social media and political allies to reinforce his belief that he should have won his re-election bid. Several Republicans, like Rounds, have started to distance themselves from these claims as we approach the mid-term of 2022 and have received scathing criticism from the former president as a result.

Trump has yet to say whether he plans to run for president again in 2024, but is expected to announce his decision after the midterm elections in November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/12/trump-ends-npr-interview-after-being-pressed-on-election-claims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos