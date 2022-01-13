Japan, Singapore pledge to meet high standards of TPP Free Trade Pact





Trade ministers from Japan and Singapore on Wednesday pledged to maintain the high standards of market access and rules of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, which China and Taiwan have offered to join. last year, the Japanese government said. In a joint statement, Japanese Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda and his Singaporean counterpart Gan Kim Yong confirmed their countries’ commitment to “build a free and fair rules-based trading system, including maintaining” the high standards of the country. ‘agreement, according to the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Japan and Singapore are part of the 11-member TPP, officially known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Singapore is chairing the TPP Commission, the bloc’s decision-making body, this year, following Japan’s move in 2021. The statement was released after Hagiuda visited the city-state and met his counterpart during a six-day tour of Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia and Thailand, to See you Friday. Hagiuda and Gan said they aimed to expand the TPP to “those able to fully meet, implement and adhere to its high standards,” according to the Japanese ministry. The pact gained attention following official requests for membership from China and Taiwan in September, as well as the UK in February. Japan welcomed the UK and Taiwan’s proposed TPP membership, but took a cautious stance on China due to concerns over Beijing’s stance on intellectual property and subsidies that distort the market. At the same time, Singapore reportedly hailed China’s bid for the deal following a phone call between Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese President Xi Jinping in mid-October. South Korea also reportedly intends to submit its application for membership in the TPP before President Moon Jae In’s term expires in May. To join the TPP, a candidate needs the approval of the 11 existing members – Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. Hagiuda and Gan also signed a memorandum of cooperation on reducing carbon emissions, while pledging to deepen their partnership in areas such as the digital economy and supply chain resilience, according to the Japanese ministry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2022/01/ae1858c939d6-japan-singapore-vow-to-keep-tpp-free-trade-pacts-high-standards.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos