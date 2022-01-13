PM Modi inaugurates the 25th National Youth Festival; see highlights





National Youth Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 25th National Youth Festival in Pondicherry on Wednesday January 12, 2022. The event was inaugurated today at 11 am in digital mode via videoconference. Given the current COVID situation. it has been decided that the event will be held virtually on January 12 and 13, 2022. here is direct link to watch the entire event PM Modi also inaugurated a technology center of the Ministry of MSMEs in Pondicherry. aims to contribute to the training of young people. A total of 6,400 people can be trained here per year. Apart from this, PMModi also inaugurated the auditorium “Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam” created by the government of Pondicherry. This auditorium is equipped with an open-air theater and would be mainly used for educational purposes, and can accommodate over 1000 people. During the event, the Prime Minister will unveil selected essays on Mere Sapno ka Bharat and Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement. These essays were selected from submissions of more than 1 lakh from young people on the two themes. Highlights from PM Modi’s address Prime Minister Modi began his speech by paying homage to Swami Vivekananda. He said, “I bow down to Swami Vivekananda on his birthday. Besides being a year of Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav, it’s special for two other reasons. This year, as we celebrate the 150th birthday of Shri Aurobindo and the 100th anniversary of the birth of Subramania Bharati. “ PM Modi pointed out that today the world sees India with hope because India represents the youth with their dreams, actions and innovations. He highlighted how India’s rich ancient heritage continues to remain “young” in Indian life and is reflected in our day to day life. Prime Minister Modi said: “India’s two important assets, demography and democracy, are the engines of development in India, which India’s youth run neck and neck.” He added: “When India sought faith, the glorious sons of Guru Govind Sigh arose; when India sought freedom, sons like Bhagat Singh, Chendrashekar Azad arose ” PM pays homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “I pay homage to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His life was dedicated to national regeneration. He motivated many young people to work in nation building. Let’s continue to work together to fulfill the dreams he had for our nation. ” Vision and importance of the National Youth Festival The anniversary of the birth of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated as National Youth Day. This year, the 25th National Youth Festival is celebrated with a vision to transform the minds of Indian youth into a united force that works for the betterment of the country. Open discussions with Olympians and Paralympians and live performances are also planned during the second half. The festival aims to shape the minds of young Indians and transform them into a united force for nation building. It is one of the greatest exercises of social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration. It aims to bring together various cultures of India and integrate them into a common thread of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

